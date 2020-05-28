From newsprint to art museum: Photojournalist's work now on exhibit at the Figge

When former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times photojournalist Andy Abeyta covered the 2019 QC Pridefest downtown Davenport, his goal was to make compelling images for the newspapers and their websites while offering important, fair representation and inclusion in those venues for the area’s LGBTQ community.
He never imagined the photos would end up in an exhibition at the Figge Art Museum.
Now through August 2, 11 of Abeyta’s colorful, powerful images can be found in "QC Pride Photographs by Andy Abeyta" in the Figge’s second-floor Lewis Gallery (when the museum in Davenport reopens to the public on June 9), and online in the museum's very first virtual exhibition at figgeartmuseum.org.
“My immediate response (was) surprise,” said Abeyta, now a visual journalist with The Gazette in Cedar Rapids. “When you're a photojournalist, you don’t expect your work to end up in a museum."
Abeyta said Figge Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage reached out last summer about the exhibition, and he talked it over with his boss at the time, Dispatch-Argus and Q-C Times Photo Editor Kevin Schmidt, and the collaboration process began.
“It hasn’t hit me,” he said. “I can’t wait to go be able to see them in person.”
He credits his former Dispatch-Argus and Q-C Times coworkers, photojournalists Jessica Gallagher and Meg McLaughlin, for helping him formulate a plan of attack for the images. He planned to shoot portraits at the festival in a photo booth-like setup. McLaughlin offered up her portrait gear, and they tested lighting and more.
When the day arrived, Gallagher helped set up, stood for test shots, and helped find people who wanted to be photographed.
“And then it just started dumping rain,” Abeyta said. The two tried to wait it out under a vendor tent, but eventually, they were forced to retreat to Gallagher’s car.
“(I was) all sorts of defeated,” Abeyta said. He was “ready to quit” when "Jess gave me a really good pep talk,” he said. She told him to simply take one camera and one lens, and “make portraits.”
“I think sometimes, as a photographer, you think you need to do the big fancy thing,” he said. But “I think (it turned out) a lot cooler than my original idea, which is a wonderful accident. ... The actual shooting of it was quite the adventure.”
Since 2017, QC Pride has worked to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community and showcase their talents, stories and lives, said Tee LeShoure, president of Quad-Cities Unity Pride, in a news release. “QC Pride is dedicated to promoting awareness and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in the Quad Cities region.”
Abeyta had covered pride events before in the Q-C, but with more of a standard event- or parade-coverage approach. “It meant a lot to me to be able to change it up (and) do the event and the community a little more justice in the paper.”
Abeyta’s is the museum’s first virtual exhibition, according to Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. Because the exhibit was slated to open while the museum was closed due to COVID-19, “we ended up creating a virtual exhibition to share with the community,” said Natalie Dunlop, in marketing and communications for the Figge.
An artist talk with Abeyta also is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 23, which likely will be conducted via Zoom.
“At the Figge, we want to celebrate the rich array of voices that make us proud to be a part of the Quad-Cities,” Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage said, in the release. ”Through this exhibition, I hope that everyone will think about what brings us together as human beings and to celebrate what makes us unique.”
June also is Pride month. “With the uncertainty surrounding pride celebrations this June (because of COVID-19), this exhibition serves as a reminder of what Pride month is all about and the sense of unity it fosters," Hargrave said.
It is important that newspapers and other forms of media continue to tell the stories of folks in LGBTQ communities, Abeyta said.
“I’m honored to have my work displayed at the Figge, of course, but I'm more proud or grateful to have photos with this significance and importance recognized and shared with the community.”
