From newsprint to art museum: Photojournalist's work now on exhibit at the Figge

“It hasn’t hit me,” he said. “I can’t wait to go be able to see them in person.”

He credits his former Dispatch-Argus and Q-C Times coworkers, photojournalists Jessica Gallagher and Meg McLaughlin, for helping him formulate a plan of attack for the images. He planned to shoot portraits at the festival in a photo booth-like setup. McLaughlin offered up her portrait gear, and they tested lighting and more.

When the day arrived, Gallagher helped set up, stood for test shots, and helped find people who wanted to be photographed.

“And then it just started dumping rain,” Abeyta said. The two tried to wait it out under a vendor tent, but eventually, they were forced to retreat to Gallagher’s car.

“(I was) all sorts of defeated,” Abeyta said. He was “ready to quit” when "Jess gave me a really good pep talk,” he said. She told him to simply take one camera and one lens, and “make portraits.”

“I think sometimes, as a photographer, you think you need to do the big fancy thing,” he said. But “I think (it turned out) a lot cooler than my original idea, which is a wonderful accident. ... The actual shooting of it was quite the adventure.”