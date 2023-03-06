Melvin Hawkins and Angela Tot remember the early days of rap and hip-hop in the Quad-Cities.

Hawkins — known in the local music scene as “ DJ Mixxin Mel” — was part of the first Quad-Cities rap group, "Alkatraz."

“We were just a group of kids, in 1984,” he said. “Everybody wanted to rap, but they didn’t have beats to rap over. So me, collecting records and stuff, I told them to come over to my house.”

The development of rap and hip-hop in the Quad-Cities mirrored much of its New York origins: Kids would write rhymes to spit over record tracks being simultaneously turned and mixed by DJs — cue Mixxin Mel.

“They weren’t artists yet, they were just enthusiasts that wanted to do it,” Hawkins said. “A lot of the younger ones really gravitated towards it, because it was really like a message, or telling a story about themselves living in the Quad-Cities.”

That’s the truth for Tot, who went by iterations of the name "Chyna" in her tenure as an artist. One of the first Quad-City female rappers, she was introduced to hip-hop in elementary school after hearing music from The Sugarhill Gang and The Sequence, in particular, a female hip-hop trio.

"They (Sequence) had a rapper named Angie B … a lot of people called me 'Angie' when I was younger, so when she said 'Angie B, hey that's me!' it made me want to start rapping," Tot said. "I always wrote poetry — I got a lot of accolades for poetry when I was in elementary school, and rap is poetry. That's how I began writing."

Hawkins said he and his group began performing at public parks or neighborhood parties — typically him as DJ — complete with break dancers.

“I started doing a lot with nurturing some of the hip-hop artists and getting my skills up to cater to them,” he said. “A lot of rappers were straight from Davenport and Rock Island; back then, there was a bit of a rivalry between Iowa and Illinois — so we used to do a lot of stuff with those kids to try and bring them together.”

Tot, growing up a tomboy, hanging around her brothers, initially attended a lot of these events as a spectator, sometimes break-dancing herself. She admits being afraid to rap in front of others at first, only being around 13 to 14 years old in what was an already male-dominated culture.

"There were no females doing it," she said. "One day, I was there (park event) and Melvin's like, 'You're rapping,' and he kept the microphone in my face until I would rap. I finally got the courage to grab it, and that's where it all started."

Tot said the men in the local rap game back then were very competitive and didn't want anyone — especially women — to outshine them.

"Once they found out I could flow (rapping/rhyming without error) — If I said, 'Hey, can I get a beat? I want to do a song,' — the only person that would give me a good instrumental was Melvin. Everyone else was like 'nah' or would give me a beat that wasn't very good, or that I couldn't do much to."

"The guys didn't want to rap with you (women); they didn't want to help you," she said. "They were kind of in competition with you, but they didn't want to compete with you because they didn't want to look bad if you outflow them. … But every time there was an opportunity, I performed, because I enjoyed it."

Moving out of the parks, Hitman’s teen club in Rock Island is the first place Hawkins recalled hosting a hip-hop event, in terms of DJs and rappers going head to head.

“It kept everyone creative, and the competition made everybody braggadocious,” he said. “But, it was a way of keeping a lot of the kids off the street — and kept them in school, because of the writing, you know? You had to learn how to put stuff (rhymes) together.”

Hawkins was also there to see hip-hop reach Quad-City radio when he was a DJ for St. Ambrose University’s KALA-FM radio station from 1993 to 2001.

“The kids were bringing us our demos — they had to be clean — and we’d play them,” he said. “And that was giving back straight hip-hop to the community, for the masses, because there was no other radio here doing that, until like seven years later.”

Before artists could upload their work online for streaming, or get discovered via a viral social media post, Hawkins recounts running roughly 75 albums through his recording studio, Delta Lab Recording Studios, from 1985 to 1999.

“But around the early 2000s, people just started doing it (producing/recording music) on their own,” he said, adding that he later closed the studio to focus on teaching artists how to perfect their craft from home.

Linking rappers with technical musicians was the most game-changing moment in his entire career, Hawkins said.

“At the time, musicians didn’t mess with the hip-hoppers, just the DJs,” he said. “We pulled together a team … it just opened up Pandora’s Box for us. Then, all the other musicians started saying, ‘Huh, they’re doing this good music, but they’re adding this flavor to it,’

“I’m glad because it had to evolve, even up to what it's (rap) doing now. It’s just another extension of the years.”

From 1996 to 2002, Tot regularly performed in a duo called "The Conscious Minds of JT and Chyna," typically bringing their talents to school campuses and other educational venues.

"We would try to present whatever it was they (venues or organizations) needed," she said. "If it was for Black History Month, we'd pull literature and speak to the crowd about Black history and what it meant, then we'd maybe do a skit or two and perform rap songs, based on the theme of whatever we were doing."

As an artist, Tot's style was that of conscious lyricism, promoting "positive" or uplifting, empowering messages. She feels the current state of mainstream rap has taken a negative turn and fears for how it may be influencing the younger generation.

"Now, the music has a kind of spirit over it that's disturbing to me, coming from the era where it (rap) was fun and break-dancing," Tot said. "Now we have this music that puts a negative image into our community, and I don't like that."

She notes how there are still plenty of rappers with positive or conscious messaging but feels the music industry tends to put more money and airplay behind more "negative" rap songs, using things like "pill-popping" and "women-bashing" as examples.

"Rap is way more than that," she said. "It could really be a nice genre for our younger generation, across all nationalities and cultures."

Another misconception about rap music, to Hawkins, is that it's only for young folks.

"People want to put an age limit on it," he said. "You can be in your 80s, as long as you still got that voice, you can put out records … who said there was an age limit on knowledge?"

Though rap music — and rap music-making — looks much different now, Hawkins is happy to see the genre becoming more lucrative for artists.

"That's money we weren't getting back then," he said. "We were selling cassettes and stuff out of trunks, we were putting them in co-ops, taking CDs up and putting them on consignment — they ain't got to do none of that now. Just put their stuff up on Soundcloud, put your Cash App on there and get paid … but, as long as they're getting paid for it and not getting ripped off."

Still, Hawkins said artists should pursue rap for the love of the art, not just the money.

For young women interested in pursing rap, Tot said to "just do it."

"If you have that talent, and you have a message you want to put it out there, put it out there," she said.

Photos: Smokefall concert at Raccoon Motel: Quad-City music venues navigate mixed response to COVID-19 vaccination proof requirement