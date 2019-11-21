Fundraising underway for permanent stage in Galva park

GALVA — The city council approved plans in July for a permanent stage to be constructed at Wiley Park, but inclement weather has delayed breaking ground on the project.
The council approved spending $25,000 to construct a concrete stage base, which will be the first phase of the project. That should be done in time for the third year of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, which is expected to begin in the spring of 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The second phase will involve the construction of a permanent roof structure, the cost of which is approximately $50,000. This work will begin as soon as the base is complete and the necessary funds raised. Community members interested in contributing to the project should contact Galva City Hall at 309-932-2555 or galvail.gov.
The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series volunteers also will help the fundraising efforts for the roof, hosting a concert fundraiser at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Crescent City Tap Swamp, 336 Front St., Galva.
The all-ages event will feature Levitt music series alumna Kris Lager Band. Donations will be collected at the door, and all proceeds will go toward the project.
The stage will be the future site of live musical performances, theatrical performances, church services, talent shows, graduation and wedding ceremonies, and much more.