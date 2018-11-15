Kevin Maynard, executive director of Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre, will be the next CEO of Quad-City Arts.
Maynard, a 30-year-old Geneseo native, will begin his new job Dec. 4. He succeeds Carmen Darland at the nonprofit arts organization that serves six counties in western Illinois and eastern Iowa.
Maynard, who's been executive director of the Orpheum for five years, has more than quadrupled the number of events there annually. He also more than doubled rental revenue, increased attendance, and oversaw a successful $1-million capital campaign, according to the theater.
"He has a proven track record of success, which is always important to us," Quad-City Arts board president Chris Rayburn said Thursday. “He has an interesting combination – experience in managing a cultural arts organization, and an MBA with a concentration in finance.
"We try and operate ourselves financially responsibly," said Rayburn. "And he has been a successful fundraiser himself. The Orpheum needed a lot of help to take it from a negative to positive situation."
“Kevin has been a tremendous asset to The Orpheum Theatre and our community, and while we will miss him greatly, we are all excited for this great opportunity for him,” board chairman Mark Blackburn said in the release.
The 2016 campaign for the 920-seat 1916 Orpheum was completed in just four months, Maynard said. It funded projects such as a state-of-the-art sound system and new carpeting, flooring and HVAC system. The Orpheum has a $500,000 annual budget, whereas Q-C Arts has a $1.4 million budget.
“It kind of checked off a lot of things for me – an increase in programming, responsibility, challenges,” Maynard said. “Their mission, the things they're doing aligned with what the arts can be doing, should be doing for the community. It is a very impressive organization."
He was drawn to the position partly because he'll be closer to his parents and sisters who live in Moline and Colona.
Maynard attended Black Hawk College and graduated from Western Illinois University in 2011. He earned his MBA at Western in 2013. Before WIU, Maynard acted in local theater productions. His wife, Lily, is a performer and choreographer.
Rayburn, who led the Q-C Arts search process with Dan Portes of Management Resources Group, said the opening attracted 200 applicants, mainly from the region.
"We have an amazing talent pool in the Quad-Cities,” Rayburn said. "We couldn't be more thrilled with our choice. We were looking for the best person, and feel very strongly we found that."
In late July, Darland — CEO since 2008 — announced she would retire in December. She has expanded programming and raised awareness of the impact of arts in the community, according to the group.
During her tenure, the organization grew its Visiting Artist Series to reach more than 70 percent of school children in Scott and Rock Island counties. It also hired dozens of 15- to 21-year-old artists to create public art while earning a stipend for their work as part of the summer Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program, which also is expanding to serve more students.
The organization presents more than 25 juried exhibitions by regional artists at two area locations: the gallery inside the Quad-City International Airport and its own gallery at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. It also facilitates and installs several public sculptures every year throughout the area.
Since 2001, it also has granted more than $1.1 million to artists, arts educators and arts organizations through its Arts Dollars program.
“Kevin is taking over a very strong financial situation," Rayburn said, noting he'll work with Darland during a transition in December and spend a day with her during this month's Festival of Trees, the nonprofit's largest fundraiser.
“It was important for us to find somebody who could come in, pick up from where we are, continue to work with our very talented staff and grow the organization,” Rayburn said.