Go karts, roller coaster, bowling — Indoor theme park coming to former Schnucks, Bettendorf

An indoor theme park is moving into the former Schnucks grocery store and Marshalls department store at Duck Creek Plaza, Bettendorf.
Jester FEC (Family Entertainment Centers) has signed a lease and soon will begin renovating the combined 92,000-square foot space at Kimberly and Middle Roads, company Vice President Steve Hatton said Tuesday.
The property will be fashioned after other Jester centers, called Malibu Jack's, which have three locations in Kentucky, one in Indiana and another being completed in Springfield, Illinois.
They feature go karts, a roller coaster, laser tag, miniature golf, bowling, an arcade and a restaurant and bar, Hatton said.
"We love the location — visible from the interstate," he said of Duck Creek Plaza. "We are very excited, though we're pretty early in the (redevelopment) stages."
Construction should take two to three months, he said, adding that one reason Jester chose the Quad-City market is the number of families drawn to the area by TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
"That definitely was a factor," Hatton said of TBK. "Ours is totally a family environment for all ages; I like to say toddlers to grandparents."
Schnucks closed in August 2020, and the revitalization of Duck Creek Plaza became a goal for the Bettendorf City Council the following year.
"This is a unique product offering," said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director. "It creates a buzz around that corridor, and I think Council will be happy with that."
When Schnucks closed, he said, the area lost traffic, commerce and sales tax, which the new development will replace.
Reiter also credited the TBK Bank Sports Complex with attracting the indoor theme park to Bettendorf.
"It's really kind of placed us as an entertainment destination," he said. "All we'll have to do is consider the site plans. There are no financial incentives involved."
Photos: IHMVCU Shootout between Iowa and Illinois girls basketball at Augustana College Carver Center
Sherrard's Rachael Fender works the ball to the basket as Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce reaches in during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Central Dewitt's Kinley Birt drives the ball past Sherrard's Addalynn Elsbury in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sherrard's Rachael Fender works the ball to the basket as Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce reaches in during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Erriea Bea goes to the basket with pressure from North Scott's Bailey Boddicker in the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday afternoon. Bea had eight points for the Rocks in the 45-43 win.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Makayla Farnum and Rock Island's Kayla Rice (23) and Tamiah Jamison battle for the ball in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday at the Carver Center. Rock Island topped North Scott 45-43.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's DaNaijah Cartwright keeps the ball inbound as North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst falls during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Makayla Farnum and Rock Island's Ka'Zaria Bell battle for the ball during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center. Rock Island rallied in the fourth quarter to beat North Scott 45-43.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alleman's Carla Baguda goes to the basket as Davenport North's Maya Arnold reaches in during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alleman's Megan Hulke tries to get control of the ball as Davenport North's Kyra Taylor and Alyvia McCorkle try to reach the ball along with Aleman's Annie Rouse during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alleman's Megan Hulke tries to get control of the ball as Davenport North's Kyra Taylor and Alyvia McCorkle try to reach the ball during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's Naveyah Davis collides with Alleman's Tyla Thomas during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Makayla Farnum looks to pass around Rock Island's Tamiah Jamison in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sherrard's Olivia Meskan shoots over Central DeWitt's Emma Grace Hartman during the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sherrard's Violet Meskan takes a shot over Central DeWitt's Katie Kuehl in the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Addison Smith and Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice go after a rebound during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Addison Smith and Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice go after a rebound during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice tries to get a shot up as Geneseo's Danielle Beach defends during Saturday night's game at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Vice had 24 points in the Spartans' 56-27 win.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman and Pleasant Valley's Quinn Vice go after the rebound during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Addison Snodgrass shoots the ball as she falls between Pleasant Valley's Isabelle Kremer and Bryn Bahnks (15) during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday night at Augustana College's Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Annie Wirth goes to the basket with pressure from Pleasant Valley's Isabelle Kremer during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano drives to the basket as Geneseo's Danielle Beach jumps to block the shot during Saturday night's game at the Carver Center. PV beat Geneseo 56-27 in the finale of the IHMVCU Shootout.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Annie Wirth goes to the basket with pressure from Pleasant Valley's Isabelle Kremer during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!