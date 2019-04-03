Joe Mroz may be in just eighth grade, but he's no novice to the stage.
Mroz plays Billy, the teenager left for a summer month at an idyllic cabin in the emotional Ernest Thompson play, “On Golden Pond,” opening Thursday at Richmond Hill Players.
“I like the idea of personifying a different trait or character, letting yourself be someone else,” Mroz, 14, said this week. “I've been watching movies since I was a baby. I always thought it was really intriguing people could step out of themselves.”
“'On Golden Pond' is a lot of fun; I'm the only actual kid in the cast,” he said. “I don't really relate to him. Eventually, when he starts opening up, I start relating to him. And the character development between him and Norman is terrific.”
Performed at Playcrafters in Moline in July 2016, “On Golden Pond” is a 1979 play made into an Oscar-winning 1981 film, starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn, with Jane Fonda as their daughter.
It's about the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who have returned to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter Chelsea (who has long had a turbulent relationship with her father), accompanied by her dentist fiancé Bill and his 13-year-old son.
Chelsea and Bill head off to Europe, leaving young Billy Jr. behind for the summer. This heartwarming classic explores how generations of a family learn to communicate and care. At RHP, directed by Harold Truitt, the cast includes John VanDeWoestyne as Norman, Jackie Patterson as Ethel, Gary Talsky as Bill, Ann Keeney-Grafft as Chelsea and Steve Trainor as Charlie.
Joe Mroz's mom, Maggie, was in "Flowers for Algernon" a couple of seasons ago. His dad, Steve, hasn't been in an RHP production for several years, but he did play Elvis in the 2002 production of "Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” before Joe was born.
“Joe has been acting since he could walk,” his mom said recently in an email. “We have video of he and his sister Mary Kate acting out a scene from a movie when he was about 4. His first actual theater camp was at the Clinton Area Showboat Theater in 2012 when he was 8. The following year, he was cast in the musical “She Loves Me” on the Showboat.
“He didn’t have any lines but he was awfully cute!” Maggie wrote. “He opened the show by stealing a love note and closed it by peeking at a first kiss.” Joe was then in the Geneseo High School musical “The King and I,” “Cheaper By The Dozen” at Richmond Hill. He also did four summers of Prairie Fire Children’s Theater through the Geneseo Park District.
Joe said a highlight of the latter was in 2017, when after a week-long camp, he performed the title role in a 30-minute, condensed “Wizard of Oz” at Richmond Hill. “Joe is a natural actor, ham, whatever you want to call it — he loves to entertain,” his mom said.
He is in his fifth year singing with the Moline Boys Choir and is also in the Swing Choir at Geneseo Middle School. Joe is branching out to musical video. He has won competitions with original rap videos he's made, including at the Geneseo Public Library, and an anti-drug video he did for his school.
“I really like the way you can do different stuff with the rap,” Joe said. “I'm quite interested in the video-making process; I've been making them for about a year and a half. I really started getting into it.”
“He really likes the technology of video creation on his computer and has figured out the intricate details of layering video and vocal tracks and adding various sounds,” Maggie said.
While doing “On Golden Pond” is fun, Joe said it was intimidating at first rehearsing with such veteran actors. “They're really experienced,” he said. “With such a small cast, I'd say this is a really good experience.”