George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to the Rhythm City Casino Resort

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are bringing their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock, to the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

The performance is slated for 8 p.m., Sept. 5.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday.

Tickets are $28, 38, 46, 56, & 61 plus tax and an online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets can be purchased online at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=96, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

$1 of the ticket fee is going to to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.