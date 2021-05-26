 Skip to main content
George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to the Rhythm City Casino Resort
George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to the Rhythm City Casino Resort

  • Updated
George Thorogood
George Thorogood & The Destroyers are bringing their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock, to the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

The performance is slated for 8 p.m., Sept. 5.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday.

Tickets are $28, 38, 46, 56, & 61 plus tax and an online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets can be purchased online at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=96, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

$1 of the ticket fee is going to to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Since 1975, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold more than 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Who Do You Love”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over” and “Bad To The Bone”. 

Rhythm City Casino Resort is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

Quad-City Times​

