George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to the Rhythm City Casino Resort

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are bringing their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock, to the Rhythm City Casino Resort.
The performance is slated for 8 p.m., Sept. 5.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday.
Tickets are $28, 38, 46, 56, & 61 plus tax and an online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets can be purchased online at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=96, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.
$1 of the ticket fee is going to to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Since 1975, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold more than 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Who Do You Love”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over” and “Bad To The Bone”.