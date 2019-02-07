For the first time in its three-year history, each of the main winners of the 2019 Susan Glaspell Playwriting Festival is, fittingly, female.
The national award winner is “The Stand” by Caity-Shea Violette; the local adult winner (18 and over) is “The Earth is Indeed Flat” by Willow Schuchmann, a St. Ambrose University sophomore; and the local youth winner (under 18) is “Royalty” by Jazzelle Aliana, Davenport, a Creative Arts Academy student and Sudlow sixth-grader. Winners performed staged readings last week at QC Theatre Workshop at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport.
“Our committee of play readers really enjoyed the humor in both Willow and Jazzelle's plays,” QCTW artistic director Aaron Randolph III said, noting they had more than 70 national submissions, 15 local adult submissions and three local youth submissions.
“We thought Willow's piece was very timely since it is about a couple of NSA agents sifting through information on the internet,” he said. “She has a lot of fun with the idea of these agents discovering all of the dark secrets hidden in government files, as well as uncovering people's private lives through their digital communications.”
“I'd love to get more young people to submit work,” said Randolph, a prolific playwright and composer himself.
The third-annual festival is named in honor of playwright Susan Glaspell (1876-1948), who was born and raised in Davenport and went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for her play "Alison's House" in 1930. She was one of the founding members of the Provincetown Players, the company that first discovered the great American playwright Eugene O'Neill.
“She was also known for writing interesting and challenging female characters, which is one of the requirements of the works we select for the festival,” Randolph said. “We named the festival in her honor to renew local interest in her life story and to raise awareness about this incredibly influential Davenport luminary.”
This is the first time Willow and Jazzelle, whose nickname is Jazzy, tried writing plays.
Willow, a sophomore from Strawberry Point, majors in forensic psychology.
“I always was fascinated by psychology, but psychology of ordinary people is kind of boring, so criminals are more interesting. And I feel like I could make a difference in the criminal justice system.”
SAU students are required to take a writing-intensive class unrelated to their major, and she chose theater with Cory Johnson (the class is a survey of current dramatic literature), though she had no experience in theater. The 10 students were assigned to write a 10-minute play and submit it to the Glaspell contest.
Students also attended plays, including QCTW's “Dead Man's Cell Phone” and Playcrafters' “Tuesdays With Morrie,” and had to review them.
“It's easier writing a 10-minute play, like a short story,” Willow said. “I just envisioned it like an SNL skit.”
Her play a comedy about the premise that the Earth is flat, and two main characters work for the NSA, who are spying on Americans.
“I took that idea and ran with it,” Willow said. “The hardest part was making an ending. I never wanted it to end,” she said of the three-scene play. “I don't really have a problem with writing, but theater is just something I'm completely new to. So I was a little overwhelmed at first. I had no idea what I was going to do.”
Willow said her class laughed a lot when they read the play. She was surprised when she found out she won her category. She said she didn't do acting. “I'm terrified to get on stage.”
Jazzy heard about the festival from her theater teacher, Alex McCarthy. Randolph, the QCTW head, spoke to her Creative Arts Academy class in early December about the festival, playwriting, and encouraged students to apply.
“I like to write, and I like to act,” she said. “I've always liked to write."
Her play for QCTWE is called “Royalty,” and it's about her and her friends. “We're a mess,” she said. “We don't like to mess with a lot of people, 'cause there's a lot of drama in this school. We stick to a certain group.”
The seven-minute play is set in the school cafeteria, and it took her two days to write. “I wrote several other things at the same time. My mind works weird. It always jumps from thing to thing.”
She also said it was a challenge to come up with an ending. “I wanted it to go on forever. It's just one conversation.”
The two girls are getting a jump on playwriting compared to Glaspell, who didn't pen her first until she was 38, in 1914, co-written with her husband. But she had already been recognized for her short stories and novels.
Glaspell went to Drake University in Des Moines, graduating in 1899, and then worked as a reporter for the Des Moines Daily News. She gave up her newspaper job in 1901 and returned to Davenport to write, according to the International Susan Glaspell Society. Her story “For Love of the Hills” received the Black Cat prize in 1904; her first novel, “The Glory of the Conquered,” came out in 1909.
Over her career, Glaspell wrote 50-plus short stories, nine novels, 14 plays and one biography. Many of her novels reached the best-seller lists, and one, “Brook Evans” (1928), was made into a movie.
Her 1916 one-act “Trifles” was performed at Augustana College, Rock Island, in December 2015, and Randolph adapted her “Inheritors” (1921) for QCTW, performed in August 2016.