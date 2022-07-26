Granger Smith to play in Davenport Nov. 20

Country music is coming to Davenport.

Singer Granger Smith, also known as Earl Dibbles Jr., will perform in the event center at the Rhythm City Resort on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $45, $40, $35, $30 and $25, plus a one time fee.

The event is intended for all ages. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

Over the course of his career, Smith has amassed an audience now known as "Yee Yee Nation" built through touring and grassroots fan engagement. Signed to BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records, Smith broke onto the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the No. 1 smash "Backroad Song." His album When The Good Guys Win spawned the hit “Happens Like That” that has been certified RIAA GOLD.

Known as an artist but also for his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., Smith runs his family’s YouTube series “The Smiths” and Yee Yee Apparel.