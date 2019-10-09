Friday, Oct. 11
3rd annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This approximately 1.3 mile tour will take an hour and a half as participants explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. For more information or to book a spot, visit Eventbrite.com. $8 per person.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk: Fridays, Oct. 11 and 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. During this walk participants can dress up the kids and bring flashlights to explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. There also will be refreshments, games, crafts and a glimpse of the Halloween train the train garden. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. The theme focuses on a fascination with all things odd or unusual, grotesque or otherwise terrifyingly unpleasant. Updates include a tribute to Edgar Allan Poe, a carnival themed indoor cue area, a huge update to the indoor graveyard and a creepy cast of returning and new characters. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. There will be group photos, snacks, hot, cold and beverages available for purchase as well as a cash bar. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
Sunday, Oct. 13
DeWitt's Great Pumpkin Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 714 6th Ave., DeWitt, Iowa. Featuring pumpkin painting, the Great Pumpkin derby race, a children and pet costume parade, car show, food and craft vendors, bake sale and a pumpkin movie fest. For more information, visit dewittpumpkinfest.wix.com/dewitt-pumpkin-fest. Free with charge for some activities.
Pumpkin Painting Party: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Port Byron United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N. Featuring hog dogs, cookies, lemonade and a pumpkin to paint. Proceeds benefit the new building fund for Helping Hands. This event will be held inside in the case of inclement weather. $5 donation.
Paw-Some Halloween: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Dogs can come spend time in the gardens during this afternoon filled with activities for four-legged doggie friends and human two-legged companions. There will be a Howl-o-ween pet costume contest (2 p.m.), vendors, animal trainers to answer questions, photo booth, crafts for kids, scavenger hunt and more. To ensure a safe interaction among guests and dogs, please use a short, non-retractable leash and the provided dooty bags. Dogs that are current on rabies vaccinations, have been spayed or neutered and are socialized for encounters with other animals and children are welcome. Free admission with a donation of dog or cat food, treats or unstuffed toy to be donated to local shelters.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs: 2-3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can follow researchers and explorers as they piece together the clues of Egyptian mummies during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. During this special Halloween showing participants will receive one small popcorn for wearing a costume. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Rocky Horror Show: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 26. Participants must be 17 years and older to attend the 7 p.m. shows and 21 years and older for the 11 p.m. shows. $20 to $25.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can dress up in costume as businesses and organizations in the Silvis area pass out treats to families in the secured library parking lot. Restrooms will be open to the public. Free.
21st annual Noogiefest: 4-6 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. This Halloween/Fall Festival party for children and families will feature themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult with costumes encouraged. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
The Witching Hour: 6-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Hauberg Estate's annual murder mystery scavenger hunt will feature food and a cash bar. This year's mystery is based on a world cruise the Hauberg's took for six months in 1929. Find out what they found on the worldly tour and which haunted item came home to the estate. For more information opr to purchase a ticket (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $35.
Haunted Library: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-9 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Through Oct. 20. Participants can visit this haunted house during the evenings of Saturday and Sunday with a special lights on walk through 4-5 p.m. on Sunday. Evening hours recommended for 10 years and older. Free with donations accepted.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Scarecrow Shenanigans: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Families can come in costumes and enjoy activities including mini-pumpkin decorating, the Glow Room, dance performances, family photo station and Halloween candy and games. All activities are included with the price of admission. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org. $9, free for members.
Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-4 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. There also will be a pumpkin carving/decorating contest following church at 12:30 p.m. Participants should bring pumpkins with decorating supplies available. Free.
Painted Pumpkins: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Halloween and the fall harvest with costumes and painting a pumpkin to take home. One pumpkin per family, while supplies last. There also will be a story corner, crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt, Pumpkin broom race, Pumpkin toss, Candy Corn Race and more. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Ghostly Night: 6-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween fun and spooky activities for school kids. Costumes encouraged. Free.
Meet the Unhuggables of the Forest: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can take a short walk in the moonlight to meet some of the Site's special critters including chipmunks, foxes, spiders, snakes, bats and more. Hear the animals, played by Augustana drama students, tell their story about living in the Black Hawk Forest. Also featuring a show and tell by Site naturalist Chuck Wester and refreshments. This event will be held in and around Singing Bird Center. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Preschool Halloween Party: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween stories, games, activities and treats for children 3-5 years accompanied by an adult. Siblings and costumes welcome. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Teen Interactive Movie: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Students in grades 4-10 can enjoy an interactive showing of a holiday classic. Costumes optional. For more information, the movie title or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/tween-interactive-movie. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Boo at the Zoo: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Through Oct. 27. Featuring trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Zookeeper Chats. Costumes encouraged. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens/active military, $6.50 children 3-12 years, free for youth 2 years and younger/members.
Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This event will feature decorated trunks with candy and games. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Kids can come dressed in costumes for trick-or-treating around the parking lot. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 27
3rd annual Dog-O-Ween: 3 p.m., Theisen's, 3808 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a pet costume contest to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County. Registration will be 1:30-3 p.m. with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. There will be dog only and combo (dog/person) categories. All dogs must be up to date on rabies and the canine Distemper/Parvo/Bordetella vaccine to enter. Spectators welcome. $10 per pet.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The Dawn: 8 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. This Halloween show also will feature Candymakers and Still Shine. Costumes encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2lzCRJw. $20 a the door, $15 in advance.