Hampton author to hold Saturday book signing

DAVENPORT — In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Hampton author Tom McKay will sign his new novel “The Old Guard” at The Brewed Book, 1524 N. Harrison Street in Davenport.

The signing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The Old Guard” ($12) is billed as "a fun romp about a young woman who writes a sports blog and suddenly needs help with her blog from her new neighbor, a man who knows nothing about sports."

The 144-page novel was published by the Rock Island-based Midwest Writing Center. More information about the book can be found on mwcqc.org, under the MWC Press tab.

McKay also will sign books at a Holiday Open House & Launch Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Midwest Writing Center, 401 19th St., Rock Island.