Harlem Globetrotters bringing their game to the Quad-Cities

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters' Spread Game Tour will be making a stop at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The game will be Jan. 1 and tickets are currently on sale.
The Spread Game Tour features ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks.
It's part street ball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
To order tickets online: www.ticketmaster.com
Quad-City Times