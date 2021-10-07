Have you watched the new Disney show, 'The Ghost and Molly McGee?' A Rock Islander is the co-creator and executive producer.

As the characters grew, Motz and Roth began to notice similarities to their working relationship. Much like Molly, Motz is an optimist, and similar to Scratch, Roth is more cynical. After realizing this, they decided to lean into it.

"It was kind of funny to lean into that and sort of play a version of ourselves," Motz said. "It's maybe heightened of course, although Bob might argue that, at times, it's not as heightened as one would imagine."

On Oct. 31, 1991, Motz and Roth sold their first pitch for "Darkwing Duck" to Disney. It's fitting, he said, that "The Ghost and Molly McGee" premiered in October, 30 years later.

The pair met at the University of Southern California, where they both attended a summer production workshop. They've worked together ever since, moving from Disney to Warner Brothers to Nickelodeon then back to Disney.

Other projects they've worked on include the "Legend of Tarzan" TV show, "Kim Possible" and "The Penguins of Madagascar," which won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in Animation.

Motz hasn't had the chance to watch the show with his family in-person, but is planning to host a virtual Disney+ watch party. Despite it being a show for kids, Motz and Roth tried to add elements that viewers of any age would enjoy.