Anthony Natarelli is returning to The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island this weekend to perform the title role in the Tony-winning musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
Shows will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, plus June 29 and 30, at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, next to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse. The musical — first done there in January 2016 — is being presented by The One Dollar Producer Project, which Natarelli created late last year.
“It's a creative fund I came up with to provide funds for local art projects, making it easier for local shows to happen,” he said, noting members are asked to give at least $1 a month, through Patreon.com/OneDollarProducer. There currently are 27 members.
Other outlets for funding support could be providing video work for local theaters and bands, to improve their promotional capability, he said.
“We're seeing where the gaps are, people who need help,” Natarelli said. “I want to be a help to as many people as we can.”
“This not about making my own projects with it,” he said. “I'm excited for it; it also builds in cross-promotion for other things. We have strong creative communities in the area, but they're separated from each other. We hope to break that gap.”
Natarelli is working with producers Mike Turczynski and Andy Sederquist on the project, including “Hedwig.” It's a wild rock musical about a fictional band fronted by a transgender East German singer named Hedwig.
Hedwig, formerly Hansel, assumes a female persona after a botched sex-change operation that was performed to allow her to marry an American man and escape East Germany, according to a show synopsis.
“The music in the show is steeped in the androgynous 1970’s glam rock style of David Bowie as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop,” the show release said, noting there will be a live band at The Speakeasy.
“When Mr. Natarelli approached us about doing the show again, we thought it was a great idea,” Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development for Circa and The Speakeasy, said in the release. “The intimacy of The Speakeasy makes it the perfect venue for people to come see this show.”
“This is a dream role for me,” Natarelli said. “I can't wait to take the stage again.”
The show has won major awards, including the 2014 Tony for “Best Revival of a Musical” and 2014 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show, available at 309-786-7733, Ext. 2, or at thecirca21speakeasy.com. Those attending must be 18 or older.