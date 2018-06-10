How do I know that “Hereditary” is polarizing?
Because afterward, when I started to rave about it, my husband said he just didn’t get it.
While he went in expecting something else, I found it exquisite – an unconventional film that’s one of the creepiest horror movies I’ve ever seen. It’s what I have come to expect from A24 studios: An intelligent script performed by a stellar cast.
Screenwriter/director Ari Aster has wrought a movie that provides more dread than it does jump scares or slaughter – not that there isn’t plenty of that.
The marvelous Toni Collette is Annie, who has just lost her controlling mother, whose obituary we see at the beginning. The family includes Annie’s husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and their children, high-school student Peter (Alex Wolff, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) and 13-year-old Charlie (stage actress Milly Shapiro).
Annie’s family seems to be at a loss after the funeral – not so much at a loss for the woman who has just died, but at a loss for grief. The only one who seems to miss her grandmother is Charlie, who still seems to harbor mixed feelings: “She wanted me to be a boy,” she tells Annie.
Annie begins to sleepwalk … or maybe not. She begins to sense unusual occurrences in the house, too. Peter, in the meantime, is involved in a ghastly accident that puts even more stress on the family.
Annie attends a grief-support group, where she makes the other participants uncomfortable by rattling on about her family’s bizarre dynamics. Joan, another woman in the group (Ann Dowd, “Compliance”), befriends Annie, and then comes up with an eerie approach to help Annie.
And really, it wouldn’t be fair to tell you any more about this movie that’s partially a closeup look at a family in crisis and partially … something else.
The film, which debuted at Sundance, is a showcase for the talented Colette, who deserves, at the very least, an Oscar nod for this superlative performance.
Aster is a wonderful director, showing us an array of objects that are both eye-catching and unsettling, particularly when it comes to the miniatures that seem to be Annie’s passion.
There are subtle nods to other movies here. In one scene, the words “escaping fate” are written in Peter’s classroom. In the 1978 classic “Halloween,” this concept is referenced in a classroom.
Don’t expect to see anything typical. This movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is an original that either will have you shrugging your shoulders or shuddering.