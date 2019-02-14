In the latest Spotlight Theatre musical, Brett Mutter has a role to die for. Eight, in fact.
The 25-year-old Ohio native is a star and that many murder victims in “A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder,” which opened on Broadway in 2013 and is making its area premiere in the Quad-Cities. It won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes; it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Drama League Award.
“It's not like a lot of musical theater,” Mutter said of the over-the-top comedy, set in 1907 Britain. “That's why it was a hit on Broadway — something so new and fresh, yet still a period piece.
“As far as art goes, it's pretty fantastic,” he said. “It's masterfully written. It's hilarious. A lot of places look for small cast stuff because you don't have to pay as much to do it. It's a good small cast. When people become more familiar with it, how smart it is, and how funny it is, it will absolutely pick up regionally.”
When the low-born Monty Navarro (played by Ian Sodawasser) finds that he's ninth in line for an earldom in the wealthy D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets down a far more ghoulish path, according to a synopsis. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.
“Despite the high body count, this delightful show will lift the hearts of all those who’ve been pining for what sometimes seems a lost art form: musicals that match streams of memorable melody with fizzily witty turns of phrase,” the New York Times said in its review of the Broadway opening. “Bloodlust hasn’t sung so sweetly, or provided so much theatrical fun since Sweeney Todd first wielded his razor with gusto many a long year ago.”
A 2015 Chicago Tribune review said the central joke of the show was “that the killer is a thoroughly charming kind of fellow, a kind of Edwardian version of Michael C. Hall's 'Dexter,' only fighting class privilege rather than criminality and a bit less obsessed with cataloging blood.”
“He's not all OK with the murder, but he doesn't like what the family has done to his mother,” Sodawasser said of Monty. “That's why offing all these people is a good idea to him — because he'd be set for life,” he said. Sibella (played by Jenny Winn) is his girlfriend, but she wants to marry another guy, who's rich. Monty is in love with her, though she treats him like trash.
“I like he is technically the villain of the show, but people who come see this are going to really sympathize with him,” Sodawasser — who was Phoebus in last fall's “Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Spotlight, said. “He has very clear motivations for why he's doing these things. Also, it's so cartoonish, the way all the deaths happen. It could be a grim show, but the way it's presented, it's hilarious.”
Several murders happen “luckily” and accidentally, like “Oh, that was easy,” he said. “He falls into a lot of the murders by luck. Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to stomach it.”
“It's really great writing,” Spotlight director Brent Tubbs said. “You have this guy killing off all these people, but yet you're rooting for him. A lot of that ties into the fact that he talks to the audience. It's like the audience feels like they're in on it too. It really is really well-written. You feel bad for him.”
Mutter played Marcellus in Circa '21's production of “The Music Man” in spring 2017, where he met his boyfriend, Joey Boos, a Circa vet who's in “Newsies.” Mutter met the Tubbses through him. “We get to be here together working on two different shows, which for actors is very uncommon,” he said.
He's a musical theater graduate from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
In “Gentleman's Guide” — with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak — two of Mutter's eight characters are women, and all make appearances in the first act, with some very quick costume changes.
In the finale of Act 1, he goes through four characters, which is a challenge. Lord Adalbert, the last family member to survive, is the role Mutter plays for the rest of the show. “It makes Act 2 my more favorable act, where I get to breathe a little bit,” he said.
“I think I'm good at doing the heightened, ridiculous, flamboyant characters,” he said. “The speech is elevated speech, which is a lot of what this show is. So that I have used as a springboard to attack these crazy characters.”
“Not only do you have to be able to play all these crazy characters; you have to be able to sing really well, too. This show, musically, it's a beast,” Tubbs said. Of Mutter, he said, “We are very lucky to have him.”
The music is operetta, Gilbert & Sullivan style, but Mutter said it's also very contemporary.
“They're all so masterfully crafted,” he said. “The melodies are obscure; it was way more difficult than I anticipated.”
Sodawasser said the witty songs were packed with lots of words, and many took place in his head. “There are so many jokes you could miss because the lyrics are so zippy,” he said.
The director's wife, Sara (an area musical veteran), who also co-manages the Spotlight with Brent, plays Phoebe, a distant cousin to Monty, and another love interest. The 11-person cast includes Kevin Pieper, Megan Warren and Tim Dominicus.
There are many scene changes, with the theater using a projection system for the first time, for backdrops. It also will be their first with live musicians, including Moline Boys Choir director Karl Bodenbender on keyboard.
The production opens in Moline on Valentine's Day, a killer date night.
“It is hysterically funny, really over the top,” Tubbs said. “I've always been a fan of British humor.”