Walking into the gymnasium about an hour before school let out for the day, a Edison Jr. High School student turned to his friend and said, "I hate assemblies. I just want to go home."
A few minutes after hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon took the stage, though, it didn't seem like the 400 seventh and eighth grade students minded the break from class.
Bacon, who is from Washington D.C., told the Rock Island students that when he was growing up, his family didn’t have any money laying around for musical instruments.
“But I liked music,” he asid. “So I had to be creative."
Bacon couldn’t whistle or sing, so he got creative by teaching himself how to beatbox, a skill he showed off to students, who clapped or danced along and, when prompted, repeated some of Bacon’s beats.
"I'm here to share my culture with you and share the culture of my homie here," he said, introducing Indian violinist Nistha Raj to the stage, which was decorated with a blue curtain and the letter "E” for the school’s name.
Raj, who puts on a spin on Hindustani classical music, told the students she enjoys collaborating with Bacon, who is influenced by his hometown-style of music called go-go, because it “brings something different out of my music.”
The artists, who have performed together for several years, described their combined style with the hashtag #HipHopMeetsIndia.
“Mixing your music with another style of music changes your perspective,” Raj said. “And it gives you a lot of ideas.”
That was one of many lessons Raj and and Bacon demonstrated via music and words during Tuesday’s performance at Edison Jr. High School, which was part of the pair’s week-long residency with the Quad-City Arts, including lectures and workshops at 14 area schools, from elementary through high school.
Raj and Bacon will also perform a public show on Thursday at Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport.
Their residency kicks off the 45th season of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, which will bring 10 artists and ensembles to Quad-City schools through March 2019.
Edison Jr. High School principal Christi Thigpen-Varnes said she could tell the performance captured her students’ attention.
“I think over the next few days we'll have to be reminding students not to beatbox in class," she said with a laugh. “They really connected to it.”
On a serious note, Thigpen-Varnes spoke about the importance of her students, who she said “come from all over the world,” seeing Raj and Bacon on stage together.
"Oftentimes our students don't know that there are so many things beyond their little bubble here," she said. "So to be able to bring in artists — minority artists at that — can make a big difference. They can be exposed to people and an artform that they wouldn’t have been otherwise.”
As students filed out of the gymnasium, some stopped to wave at Raj and Bacon and tell the performers, “Good job" or "Thank you.”
As Raj packed up her sound equipment, she said even those sort of small interactions inspire her to keep education via her music.
“If there's one kid in the crowd that's inspired by what we do, they hear something or see something that really stirs something in them and that leads them on their own path to pursue art of music or something else, it makes me feel I'm part of starting that spark," Raj said. “Even if they just learn something about the world they didn’t know, like when they hear I'm from India, they can be like, 'Well, where's India?' And hopefully that opens their eyes.”