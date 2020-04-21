'Hoarders' star gives Quad-Citians tips about COVID-19, flood cleanup

Before Quad-Citians clean out debris from recent floodwaters and tackle clutter while they shelter in place, the star of the “Hoarders” television series has a few tips.
Cory Chalmers, a featured expert cleaner/host on the Emmy-nominated A&E show, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mississippi River flood in the Quad-Cities is a double-whammy.
For Quad-Citians, “The most important thing is to get (flooded areas) dried out or you get mold issues,” he said.
“The more contents you have the more difficult it is to get it dried out,” he said.
He recommends calling professionals in with dehumidifiers.
“Once mold sets in, trying to clean mold out of something soft and porous is going to be really difficult," he said. "Trying to save a couch or a chair … I personally would get rid of it.”
People often are of two extremes: People who want to save everything, regardless of damage, and those who want to dispense with anything with any sort of damage.
“Most people in the middle get hung up on sentimental value and monetary value, things they have spent a lot of time creating or a lot of money buying. That’s hard to get rid of,” he said.
“Even something passed down from generation to generation, the time that item has been in a family” might make it difficult to part with, he said.
While people clean because of the coronavirus, “The most important thing is still coming down to cleaning the surface before you disinfect it,” he said. “They go buy Lysol and think they spray it on the surfaces and the COVID-19 will be killed. You have to clean it first — remove the bacteria."
“Everything where hands touch” needs to be disinfected, he said. “The biggest carrier of germ is our hands.
“COVID-19 is not going to grow in your house. You have to bring it into the house.”
When he comes home from work, he said, he strips in his mudroom before he goes inside so he doesn't contaminate his house.
Here are his tips for safe cleaning:
- Simply spraying disinfectants on counter tops, door handles and other commonly touched surfaces is not enough to sufficiently rid the space of contagions, he stressed again.
- Surfaces should first be cleaned with soap and water, or another alcohol- or bleach-based product to remove “biofilms,” the cellular material left behind by human touch that blocks the disinfectant from effectively reaching and penetrating the virus.
- Once the surface is cleaned, an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant listed as a disinfectant with an “Emerging Pathogens Claim” should be sprayed and left on the surface for the proper “dwell” time to take full effect. "If the disinfectant dries before the mandatory dwell time, it is completely ineffective," he said,
- Avoid hoarding cleaning supplies and personal protective gear that professionals need access to in order to properly disinfect and create safe environments in emergency vehicles, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, government buildings, commercial buildings, senior living facilities and residences. "When these supplies are hoarded, professionals cannot service these critical environments, ultimately creating a shortage and putting more lives at risk," Chalmers said
To find a qualified company to do cleaning, Chalmers urges people to confirm the service provider:
● Uses hospital-grade, CDC-approved processes, and EPA-registered disinfectants with a broad-spectrum kill claim
● Uses fully enclosed personal protective equipment with full-face respirator masks
● Offers a thorough cleaning to remove bio-solids from all surfaces
● Applies proper disinfectants through one or more delivery methods, including electrostatic, whole room misting systems, fogging, and direct battery-powered or mechanical spraying systems
● Provides a team of trained and specialized technicians with equipment and experience to handle large-scale disinfection services for commercial buildings, health-care facilities and vehicles, residences and schools.
Watch Chalmers' home-disinfecting tutorial here.
