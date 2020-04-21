'Hoarders' star gives Quad-Citians tips about COVID-19, flood cleanup

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before Quad-Citians clean out debris from recent floodwaters and tackle clutter while they shelter in place, the star of the “Hoarders” television series has a few tips.

Cory Chalmers, a featured expert cleaner/host on the Emmy-nominated A&E show, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mississippi River flood in the Quad-Cities is a double-whammy.

For Quad-Citians, “The most important thing is to get (flooded areas) dried out or you get mold issues,” he said.

“The more contents you have the more difficult it is to get it dried out,” he said.

He recommends calling professionals in with dehumidifiers.

“Once mold sets in, trying to clean mold out of something soft and porous is going to be really difficult," he said. "Trying to save a couch or a chair … I personally would get rid of it.”

People often are of two extremes: People who want to save everything, regardless of damage, and those who want to dispense with anything with any sort of damage.