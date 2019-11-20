Holiday concerts in Quad-Cities to benefit the needy

Two special holiday concerts this season will benefit two important organizations that help the less fortunate in the area.

The third-annual “Messiah” Sing-In will be Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Handel’s “Messiah” is a holiday tradition throughout the world and has been a staple of Q-C celebrations.

Three years ago, Trinity Cathedral joined this movement by inviting the public to a sing-along version similar to those hosted in cities across the globe. Trinity hosts this free event for the public but accepts donations to support a local charity. This is in the same spirit as the debut of the oratorio on April 13, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland.

This year’s free-will collection will be given to Family Resources, a nonprofit founded in 1849. Originally a home for orphaned children, its services have grown to serve children, families and individuals in a variety of social service programs in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.