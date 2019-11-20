Holiday concerts in Quad-Cities to benefit the needy

Two special holiday concerts this season will benefit two important organizations that help the less fortunate in the area.
The third-annual “Messiah” Sing-In will be Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Handel’s “Messiah” is a holiday tradition throughout the world and has been a staple of Q-C celebrations.
Three years ago, Trinity Cathedral joined this movement by inviting the public to a sing-along version similar to those hosted in cities across the globe. Trinity hosts this free event for the public but accepts donations to support a local charity. This is in the same spirit as the debut of the oratorio on April 13, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland.
This year’s free-will collection will be given to Family Resources, a nonprofit founded in 1849. Originally a home for orphaned children, its services have grown to serve children, families and individuals in a variety of social service programs in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
At the 7 p.m. Dec. 6 program, scores will be available for audience members to borrow, to sing along on the choruses or simply to follow as the music is presented. For those who wish to participate to lead the program, a required rehearsal will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Cathedral sanctuary.
If interested in auditioning for one of the "Messiah" solos, contact director Ron May at rmay2000@aol.com.
Chordbusters Christmas show is Dec. 6
The Chordbusters' 11th-annual Christmas show will be 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in a new venue — Bethel Wesley UMC Church, 1201 13th St., Moline.
This free concert will feature The Chordbusters, with Hersong (The Quad-Cities Women’s Chorus), Michael Callahan, the Christmas Festival Handbell Choir and more.
This event encourages donations of nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the ministries of Churches United of the Quad City Area.
The Chordbusters are a group of men who love to sing and harmonize in the barbershop style. The chorus was formed in 1952 as the Davenport chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). The Chordbusters are among 800-plus BHS chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Churches United began in 1961, and its mission is to serve the community, revitalize the church and celebrate Christian unity. Today, more than 140 churches are represented by Churches United. It operates three free hot-meal sites, 25 emergency food pantries, a domestic violence shelter for women and children, and a resale shop to help fund the shelter.
It offers financial assistance to those who need help paying bills and distributes over 2.1 million pounds of food annually, serving 140,000 individuals. The meal sites serve 21,000 meals a year.