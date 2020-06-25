'I don’t even know why they gave us sharp objects': Davenport man competes on Food Network’s 'Worst Cooks in America'

Phelps is grateful for his experience and for all of the people it put in his path. “The whole process from spending time with the cast and the chefs and being in another town you’re not used to, it was overwhelming. But at the same time ... you just stood back and realized the opportunity that you received,” he said.

He found a kind of “dysfunctional” second family in the cast. “We talk all the time,” he said. It was a kind of “raw and emotional” experience, he said, and everyone involved was coming from a place of help. “I think everybody bonded a little bit more on that.”

He also takes his missteps in stride. For instance, he said he fell during the first episode, right into the counter. He’s happy he can make people laugh, he said, and he realized that “it can only get better from here.”

The only drawback he has experienced so far is the fact that he can no longer use the excuse of not being able to cook to get him out of cooking. But it was worth it.

“It was awesome. Who can say that they trained with an Iron Chef? And who gets that opportunity?” he said. “It’s priceless.”

