'I paint music for the eyes': Bucktown gallery manager sees art as therapy, family

The end of an era

Amy Orr, MidCoast board president, said previously the announcement was made before the holiday to give staff and artists the maximum amount of time to transition by late March. The first-floor artists' market offers display space for over 25 area artists, for $40 a month, and MidCoast doesn't take any commission on sales. The nonprofit had a $140,000 annual budget, 75% of which came from grants, and $20,000 to $30,000 from its annual Riverssance festival. The event's second day was canceled in September, after heavy rains led to a dismal first day.

“I think the dynamic that’s affecting us, I don’t think the public realizes how their support works with us," Seabolt said. "I don’t know if they realize the importance of art in the community. The artists here, this has so many different bearings — it's mostly not their major life’s work. The art they make, it relieves their stresses. It keeps them occupied — some of the artists we have here are older, and their love for art gives them a reason to wake up every morning. This is a family; these artists are a family. They all know each other, support each other and inspire each other.