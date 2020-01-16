Ice, ice baby: 8th-annual Icestravaganza offers chills, thrills Saturday

Following this year’s ice sculpture theme, Aliens and Area 51, Gordish, Meadows, David Jensen of Des Moines and the Quad-Cities' best ice sculptor, Rob Storm, will transform 24,000 pounds of ice blocks into flying saucers and little green men, among other out-of-this-world creations, starting Wednesday through Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other Saturday activities include games, crafts and story time from the Davenport Public Library. Attendees also have the chance to practice a trick shot at the Quad City Storm’s hockey goal and to meet Radar, the team’s mascot. Most activities are outside with some special activities inside the Freight House. The indoor Freight House Farmers Market will remain open for shopping until 4 p.m.

Adults can enter the free Necker’s Jewelers drawing for a chance to win one of two $500 gift certificates.

From 6-8 p.m., adults (21 years or older) can join the After-Party outside Front Street Brewery in the Freight House complex. Limited to 200 tickets, the event will feature craft beers from Front Street and cocktails with spirits from Mississippi River Distilling Company served from a bar made of ice.