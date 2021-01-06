Icestravaganza 2021 outdoor ice sculpture festival expands to 3 days

Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) has expanded its 9th Icestravaganza to a multi-day celebration beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, through 10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Freight House in downtown Davenport, 421 W. River Drive.

The free event features beautiful ice carvings — more than 24,000 pounds' worth — on display all three days at the Freight House and throughout Downtown Davenport.

This year’s sculpture theme is “Chilling Winter at the Freight House” with Halloween-inspired ice sculptures, such as witches, haunted houses, jack-o-lanterns and ghouls.

Organizers recommend the best time to see and take photos of the sculptures is when they're professionally lit from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

A variety of sculptures also will be placed outside of Davenport businesses, including:

City of Davenport | 226 W. 4th St.

Crafted QC | 221 E. 2nd St.

Endless Brews | 310 Main St.

Rhythm City Casino Resort | 7077 Elmore Ave.

RubberStamps.Net | 320 E. 2nd St.

Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer | 406 W. 2nd St.

The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat | 229 Brady St.

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley | 630 E. 4th St.