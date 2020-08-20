 Skip to main content
‘Idol Across America’ opens virtual ‘American Idol’ auditions through Zoom
Are you the next “American Idol?” Register for your chance to find out this month as “American Idol” hosts “Idol Across America,” its first live, virtual, nationwide search.

Virtual auditions will take place “face-to-face” with “American Idol” producers on Aug. 26 for people in Iowa, and Aug. 28 for people in Illinois, according to a news release.

For more information, to register for a live audition slot, or to submit an audition, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

