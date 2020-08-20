‘Idol Across America’ opens virtual ‘American Idol’ auditions through Zoom

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Are you the next “American Idol?” Register for your chance to find out this month as “American Idol” hosts “Idol Across America,” its first live, virtual, nationwide search.
Virtual auditions will take place “face-to-face” with “American Idol” producers on Aug. 26 for people in Iowa, and Aug. 28 for people in Illinois, according to a news release.
For more information, to register for a live audition slot, or to submit an audition, visit americanidol.com/auditions.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Laura Anderson Shaw
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today