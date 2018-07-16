Attention, Quad-City "American Idol" fans: Maddie Poppe, the Clarksville, Iowa, native who won the reality TV competition in May, is playing nearby this fall.
The 20-year-old Poppe announced last week that she has two home-state concerts planned for September.
She'll perform at the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton on Sept. 22 as well as the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson on Sept. 28.
Poppe is currently on the 40-city "American Idol: Live! 2018" tour, which doesn't include any Iowa dates and runs through mid-September.
Tickets for the concert in Clinton, which cost $25, will go on sale Tuesday at wildroseresorts.com. Music will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.
As far as other Iowa concerts for the "Idol" champ go, Poppe is slated to play a free concert on Aug. 25 in Cedar Rapids as part of the city's Market After Dark series.