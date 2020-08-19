Iowa City director's 'Working Man' screening tour begins Thursday at Blue Grass Drive-In

Screenwriter/director Robert Jury and the rest of the crew behind his film, “Working Man,” won’t let a global pandemic or an inland hurricane get in the way of sharing their work.
When its theatrical release scheduled in March was squashed due to COVID-19, the crew moved to plan B: “The Working Man Made in America Drive-In Tour,” which kicks off Thursday night at the Blue Grass Drive-In, 774 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass. The gate and ticket booth will open at 7 p.m., and the film will begin at dusk around 8:30 p.m.
The drive-in tour is “a way for us to share the movie with the people that it’s about and for,” said Jury, an Iowa native now living in Iowa City. Each of the stops are in small- to medium-sized markets, "much like the fictitious town that's represented in the film,” and are either farming or manufacturing communities, or both, he said.
In the film, Peter Gerety (television’s “Ray Donovan”) stars as Allery Parkes, who is among the last workers in a Chicago-area factory that is closing. But the morning after its close, Allery grabs his lunch, returns to the factory, sneaks in, and gives himself work assignments. A former coworker, Walter, (Billy Brown, television’s “How to Get Away with Murder”) decides to help, and an initiative begins.
Jury said the film’s team members began discussing a drive-in tour early in the process when it became clear that COVID would prevent its theatrical release. To get the ball rolling, “I just started calling drive-in theater owners personally,” Jury said.
After the Blue Grass stop, the tour will continue over the next 10 days in Gibson City, Ill., Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“(I) just thought (Blue Grass) was a perfect starting point,” Jury said.
Jury will make the trek with his cousin, who will provide and drive them in an RV, and his friend, Michael Murray, a cinematographer who has worked on TV shows such as “Survivor” and more, who will video record and document the trip.
“It’s such a strange time to be doing this not only because of COVID,” but also in the wake of last week’s derecho, Jury said, adding that the trio plans to visit the Cedar Rapids area to survey the storm damage. It’s another large industrial and factory town, he said, so it “all kind of feeds into our story and what this tour is about.”
He hopes to visit some other manufacturing communities and facilities, too, with permission, he said, to “kind of take the temperature of where we’re at right now as a country” as far as American-made products and jobs go, and document it.
“We’re feeling fortunate right now that we even have the opportunity to screen the film at all,” Jury said, adding that the group is grateful for drive-in theaters, too, which are “such an important piece of Americana” that need to continue.
“The fact that (drive-ins) are taking a chance on a movie like ours is just so appreciated.”
“Working Man” isn’t your average drive-in action film, Jury said, and perhaps is not a family film, either, in part due to its adult language.
“While (movie goers) won’t see car chases” in the film, Jury said, "I think what people will see is themselves and their neighbors.”
He hopes the audience can connect and identify with the characters on screen. “I do,” he said. “I feel like I know these people very well.”
To be safe, Jury said he and his traveling partners were tested for COVID-19, and their results were negative. “We’re trying to be responsible in that sense," he said.
He hopes folks come out to enjoy the film on the big screen. “It’s a great evening out,” he said.
Folks ought to come say hello, too, if they’re inclined, he said.
“Knock on wood, we’ll have some nice weather.”
