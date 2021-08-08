Iowa State Fair: A ticket to fun

This year's headliners

This year's grandstand acts include Boyz II Men, Blake Sheldon, Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers, Five Finger Death Punch and more.

Get your tickets

The fair runs April 12-22. Buy advance tickets at Iowa Hy-Vees, Hy-Vee Drugstores and Dollar Fresh stores, Iowa Fareways and participating Des Moines metro Cash Saver and Price Chopper stores, or online.

Daily admission for adults costs $14, $8 for ages 6-11 (younger than age 6 is free.) Grandstand, rides and other events cost extra. For a full list, visit iowastatefair.org/visit/buy-tickets.

Cookies galore!

The new Barksdale's State Fair Chocolate Chip Cookie building turns out about 34,000 cookies an hour using Joe and Virginia Barksdale's famous recipe, which has been sold at the fair since 1993. The building is located on the Grand Concourse, west of the Grandstand.

Best new foods