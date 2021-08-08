Iowa State Fair: A ticket to fun

This year's headliners
This year's grandstand acts include Boyz II Men, Blake Sheldon, Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers, Five Finger Death Punch and more.
Get your tickets
The fair runs April 12-22. Buy advance tickets at Iowa Hy-Vees, Hy-Vee Drugstores and Dollar Fresh stores, Iowa Fareways and participating Des Moines metro Cash Saver and Price Chopper stores, or online.
Daily admission for adults costs $14, $8 for ages 6-11 (younger than age 6 is free.) Grandstand, rides and other events cost extra. For a full list, visit iowastatefair.org/visit/buy-tickets.
Cookies galore!
The new Barksdale's State Fair Chocolate Chip Cookie building turns out about 34,000 cookies an hour using Joe and Virginia Barksdale's famous recipe, which has been sold at the fair since 1993. The building is located on the Grand Concourse, west of the Grandstand.
Best new foods
Of course there's pork chop on a stick, but the fair has added 63 new foods this year. Three will compete in the New Food Feud to be named 2021 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food. They are:
- Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread: Chicken and egg salad with celery, cranberries, toasted pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika, served by Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/ Iowa Poultry Association.
- Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough: Cookie dough with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and cocoa krispies frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate. Head to Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions to try it.
- Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken: Soba noodles with your choice of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce and teriyaki chicken breast on top. Try it at Island Noodles by Brad Jensen.
Barnyard Yoga
Take a yoga class with with llamas, bunnies and goats, courtesy of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. For more special fair experiences, visit iowastatefair.org.
Cook like a blue ribbon winner
Want to up your game in the kitchen? Food exhibitors' blue ribbon recipes are compiled in the 20th edition of the Iowa State Fair Cookbook. Buy it at any Blue Ribbon Foundation merchandise sales booths.
Free stages
Enjoy everything from local talent to big-name acts at the fair's three free stages. Acts like Hairball, Vocal Trash, Blanco Brown, We The Kingdom, Tony! Toni! Toné! will perform. There's strolling entertainment too, from Bandaloni, Alligator Wrestling and Frisbee dogs.