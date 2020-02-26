'It's a Grand Illusion': Former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung dishes on consumerism, the digital revolution and how playing an accordion influences his music

The landmark Styx album “The Grand Illusion” came out in 1977, but former lead singer Dennis DeYoung is still celebrating its 40th anniversary, bringing his “Grand Illusion” anniversary tour to the Event Center stage at Rhythm City Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 days after his 73rd birthday.
“I hate the idea, and always have, of doing an entire album,” DeYoung said in a recent phone interview. “There’s always a couple on there you say, ‘Meh, I don’t have to do that one.’”
He first performed the whole 39-minute work in Chicagoland on the actual 40th, July 7, 2017. “It sold out so fast and the palpable excitement by the fans was beyond my comprehension,” DeYoung said. “Can I put my finger on it? No. This is really my job, to please an audience. This is how you continue to pay the rent.”
That summer, he continued a few more times, and the same thing.
“We start our concerts with the first four songs in a row, and the people go mental,” he said of the album featuring “Come Sail Away,” “Fooling Yourself” and the title song. “It’s devised to get them to do it.”
“I’m not in the business of denying people joy. I’m in the business of providing it,” he said. “When you were young, you would have sold your prostate to have one song like this.”
DeYoung is in the mood to honor his youth, as he named his new disc, “26 East: Volume 1,” out in April as his seventh solo studio effort and first in over a decade. The record refers to 26 E. 101st Place, the Chicago south-side address where DeYoung grew up and from where Styx was formed. It includes a special appearance by John Lennon’s son Julian, 56, on the song “The Good Old Days.”
Originally, he sent Lennon a demo of the song, asking if he’d record it, and he agreed. “That’s when I knew the universe is doomed,” DeYoung recalled. “I said, what’s next? Lunch with Yoko? I don’t know.”
“We did it; it’s fantastic,” he said, noting they recorded in New York City. “I didn’t do it because he’s John’s son. I did it because he can sing. He has talent.”
Early influences
A longtime fan of The Beatles, DeYoung got to meet Paul McCartney backstage in 1991 at Paul's Soldier Field show. “I told him, if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have a big house and fancy cars,” he said.
His favorite singers growing up were Johnny Mathis, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison.
“When I first heard my voice, I didn’t like that,” said DeYoung, whose first Styx disc was in 1972. “I didn’t sound like anybody else. I don’t like it. I wanted to sound like my favorite singer. I’ve yet to find someone who sounds like me, yet there are 5,000 Steve Perrys, apparently.”
After his dazzling debut hit “Lady,” to have singles on the chart alongside McCartney was unreal. “Anytime a Beatles song plays to this day on the radio, and one of ours follows, I can’t believe it,” DeYoung said. “Nobody compares to those guys; it was a miracle.”
Long before he ever touched a piano, DeYoung started accordion lessons at 7. “My mother was Italian; it was the law,” he said. He first formed a band in 1962, and played accordion at weddings. “I didn’t own a piano ‘till I was 27. I played ‘Lady’ at 25. I had been playing Hammond organ and Fender Rhodes piano, taught myself.”
“You think piano’s hard? Play the f-ing accordion,” he said. “I never became an accomplished pianist, ever. I’m as good a faker as you’ll ever find. That intro (to ‘Lady’)? That’s the accordion. It has all those trills. Accordion players play trills all the time. That’s their thing. My whole piano style is based on being an accordion player.”
DeYoung doesn’t take that instrument out for concerts – “only at gunpoint,” he joked.
Styx and the future
DeYoung wrote and sang lead on seven of the band's eight top 10 Billboard-ranked hits, with Tommy Shaw's "Too Much Time on My Hands" the sole exception. (Shaw also wrote and sang lead on “Fooling Yourself,” leaving the original band in 1984.)
The allegorical “Grand Illusion” is a concept album, and DeYoung noted: “We’re living in the era of what I wrote about in 1977, in spades. What I was saying, we live in a capitalist society, driven by the idea that everyone is trying to sell you something. I just said, ‘We’re a grand illusion; don’t believe this.
“I said, don’t be fooled by the radio, the TV, or the magazine,” he said, quoting the lyrics. “They’ll show you photographs of how your life should be. Those are just other people’s fantasies…Deep inside, we’re all the same. Even though you’re looking up on stage at me, like I’m a big shot? I’m you.”
“It’s about consumerism,” DeYoung said of the theme. “It’s about not buying into that fallacy.”
He also predicted the digital revolution in 1982. “Machines to save our lives. Machines dehumanize,” he said. “Everybody thought ‘Mr. Roboto’ was a clever little fun song because it had a good hook, which it does.”
He came from a working-class neighborhood, and felt the sting of job replacement early on. “I felt it, from my father’s generations, neighbors,” DeYoung said. “They were working in factories; it was apparent that was coming to an end. All the problems we have today. It’s all about people having no dignity, no self-worth.”
“When I was starting out, I was just trying to be Queen and Foreigner, for God's sake,” he said. “The value of what I provide, it’s really distraction…Lyrics don’t matter like music. How do we become successful in countries that don’t speak English?”
But the lyrics made Styx different from Journey and Foreigner, DeYoung said. “Styx tried to say something. Maybe in our own heart-on-the-sleeve way. We talked about stuff, and I’m proud of that.”
He was surprised the band’s only No. 1 hit was the simple power ballad, “Babe,” which he wrote in ’79 for his wife Suzanne’s birthday. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on Jan. 18.
“We were off the road, I was depressed,” DeYoung recalled of that time. “I wanted to thank her for sticking by me in the tough times." In studio, he sang all the parts, but didn’t see the band releasing it. “The demo is the record,” DeYoung said. “It was so special for people, I was scared. The record company heard it and said, ‘That’s a hit.’” His wife has been singing with the current band about 14 years.
Why was Linda McCartney on stage with Paul? “He needed her,” DeYoung said. “He lost his band; he needed her. He didn’t have his mates.”
“That’s what a band is, when it works – It is an indefinable group…sitting in a room, trying to make something out of nothing,” he said. “Trying to balance the inherent differences in people’s tastes. It’s tough…‘Babe,’ “Renegade,’ ‘Mr. Roboto.’ What do those songs have in common? Nothing. They just came from the same band.”
“Your weaknesses become your strengths,” DeYoung said. “If David Byrne could’ve sung like Lou Gramm, he would have. But he couldn’t. His weakness became his strength.”
With Styx, he played Davenport at the RKO Orpheum in January 1977, and Mississippi Valley Fair in August 1978. Without DeYoung, the current Styx played the fair in 2015, and at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in March 2018.
“The music was so valuable and so varied, that two entities exist right now and both have great success at drawing people,” DeYoung said. “But put them together? Now you’re talking.”
“All I want is one last tour for the fans – Moe, Larry and Curly share a stage, reminding people, that’s what it was about,” he said. “Because they can’t be Styx without me. They cannot, and I cannot be Styx without them.”
Their continued touring is a testament to the songs. “Those are the songs people want to hear,” DeYoung said. “Who am I to tell people what to like?”
As for people who say streamed music should be free? “I agree, just like mortgage payments, bananas and radial tires,” he joked.
Tickets for the Feb. 29 show are $27 - $60, available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN or at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.