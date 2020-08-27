‘It’s a movement’: Alcohol-free bar opens Sept. 1 in Davenport amidst growing nonalcoholic trend

Unimpaired also is working with Front Street Brewery for a line of seltzers, including wild berry, blood orange, peach blueberry, pomegranate pineapple and more.

During the day, Unimpaired also will have energy drinks, made with Lotus plant-based energy drinks, and smoothies. It also will offer a variety of pizzas and salads.

Unimpaired is for “anybody who just prefers not to drink or just prefers to come to an environment where there’s not drunk people all around you as well,” Haines said. “I have never been more thrilled in my entire life to be able to have somewhere for people to be able to go to and not feel like they’re the outsider.”

While Unimpaired is perhaps the first dry bar in the Q-C, it isn’t the only area spot to offer nonalcoholic options.

At Raw in Davenport, bartenders can make alcohol-free margaritas, martinis, a PB&J Manhattan, mojitos and more, said bartender Shaniece Payne.

“Everything on our menu is just customizable,” she said. And every drink is garnished to the nines, regardless of whether or not it contains alcohol, Payne said.

For those who don’t want to drink alcohol, “I think it makes (people) feel like part of the group,” she said.