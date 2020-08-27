‘It’s a movement’: Alcohol-free bar opens Sept. 1 in Davenport amidst growing nonalcoholic trend

In fancy glasses, the drinks bubbled, some packed with muddled fruit, and others with colorful, citrusy slices perched upon their rims. From the smoked-glass Komjito to the classic gin and tonic, every drink imaginable awaits at Unimpaired.
But there’s a catch: None of the drinks contain alcohol.
The Unimpaired Dry Bar — which will open Sept. 1 at 246 W. 3rd St., Davenport — will cater to those who want to congregate and socialize but perhaps not indulge in alcohol while doing so.
“A bar is more than alcohol,” said co-owner Amber Haines of Blue Grass, who also owns Mayne St. Pub-N-Grub there.
As many families do, “my family struggles with alcoholism,” Haines said, including her brother. “Before he even realized it, he had started struggling with alcoholism.”
But when told he needed to quit drinking, he said, “(But) what am I supposed to do?” Blue Grass is a small town, Haines said, and all of his friends congregated at Mayne St.
She also knew a regular who often would come in for camaraderie, a diet pop or a drink. But even if he intended to have only pop, as the evening would progress, someone would always talk him into a drink. Or two.
All of this got Haines thinking: She could create “an environment for people to come and socialize without alcohol being involved,” that could cater to anyone who didn't desire to drink, whatever the reason.
The more Haines researched, the more she saw brands and followers gravitating toward nonalcoholic choices. All over social media, Instagram especially, she found hashtags such as #soberissexy and more.
“It’s a movement,” she said. “It’s awesome; I love it so much.”
She approached now co-owner and local businessman Jim Thomson about the idea of a dry bar, and he had the perfect spot in mind: His former office building on the corner of Harrison and Third Streets.
Haines discovered there are several nonalcoholic spirits that taste exactly like their alcoholic counterpart. “You wouldn’t be able to tell the difference; it’s crazy.”
The bar will offer “any of your regular drinks that you would normally have,” she said, from Jack and Coke to tequila sunrise, many of which are made with plant-based ingredients, and for the most part, contain no sugar or carbs. Cocktails are made with muddled fresh fruit “right as the drink is poured,” she said, with fresh fruits and juices.
Because the drinks do not contain alcohol, Haines said bartenders can dial in on flavor. Typically, folks like their alcoholic drinks to contain a lot of alcohol, so “nothing really tastes good," she said. “Now, we’re able to bring out the flavor of an orange peel,” for instance.
Unimpaired also is working with Front Street Brewery for a line of seltzers, including wild berry, blood orange, peach blueberry, pomegranate pineapple and more.
During the day, Unimpaired also will have energy drinks, made with Lotus plant-based energy drinks, and smoothies. It also will offer a variety of pizzas and salads.
Unimpaired is for “anybody who just prefers not to drink or just prefers to come to an environment where there’s not drunk people all around you as well,” Haines said. “I have never been more thrilled in my entire life to be able to have somewhere for people to be able to go to and not feel like they’re the outsider.”
While Unimpaired is perhaps the first dry bar in the Q-C, it isn’t the only area spot to offer nonalcoholic options.
At Raw in Davenport, bartenders can make alcohol-free margaritas, martinis, a PB&J Manhattan, mojitos and more, said bartender Shaniece Payne.
“Everything on our menu is just customizable,” she said. And every drink is garnished to the nines, regardless of whether or not it contains alcohol, Payne said.
For those who don’t want to drink alcohol, “I think it makes (people) feel like part of the group,” she said.
Grocery stores also are carrying more nonalcoholic options, too. At Hy-Vee in Rock Island, wine and spirits manager Jamie Watters said more people are asking for nonalcoholic options, so much so that the staff “reset some of our beer space to increase the space” for nonalcoholics.
“And we’ve seen more sold,” he said.
There have been a couple of new options released this year, he said, including one from Budweiser and another from Heineken. Some of the nonalcoholic options also are either lower carb or zero carb, too, he said, which some folks also are drawn to.
“People, in general, (are) being more health conscious, I think,” he said.
And now, people have more options than ever before, regardless of the reason they choose not to drink.
For Greg Thompson of East Moline, who has been clean and sober since Nov. 25, 2006, these options could open him up to a host of possibilities.
“I’ve never been to a dry bar, but like the idea,” he said. “If this new dry bar can turn me on to other drinks like a Shirley Temple, then that’s a win for me.”
Jonas Winn and his girlfriend, Rachel Decker, both live sober lifestyles and are excited for what Unimpaired will bring.
“Fifteen years ago, because of hereditary alcoholism and a desire for the mental and physical health benefits, I swore off alcohol,” Winn said. “When I’m not working, my partner and I … spend the majority of our time with our daughters doing active outdoor activities. We have a great time, but when it comes to date night, our options are limited.
“We both are looking forward to the possibility of a bar for people like us where we can hang out and get a good nonalcoholic drink that isn’t just a Shirley Temple.”
Decker chose to live a drug- and alcohol-free life 16 years ago. She was part of an alternative music scene and the underground subculture of Straight Edge, she said, a community in which she found support and camaraderie.
“But outside of that community, the regular world just doesn’t know what to do with us nondrinkers. Our society’s extracurriculars revolve around alcohol, and those of us who don’t drink are outliers, excluded sometimes, (or) viewed as stiff and no fun,” she said.
“Fun and alcohol are not mutually exclusive. I’m grateful that mainstream society is starting to pick up on that fact and people are providing a place for adults that is inclusive for those of us that still want to remember our fun the next day.”
Unimpaired will be open 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its kitchen hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more information, call 563-232-6077 or visit unimpaireddrybar.com.
