‘It’s cake’: Texas native bakes up southern hospitality at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Davenport

“Give us 20 minutes,” she said.

And don’t let the store’s name fool you; bundt cakes aren’t quite all the shop has to offer. The shop also carries serving ware, gifts from brands such as Mud Pie, candles, balloons and more.

“We’re just kind of a one-stop shop” for gatherings and special occasions, Sowards said.

Sowards, a mother of four, had always worked, she said, but hadn’t for about the last six years. Her husband had come to her and said “We need one of these (Nothing Bundt Cakes) here” in the Quad-Cities, she said. So she started researching the company and fell in love with its values.

“They are all about making connections with people,” she said.

She was approved to open a store, and has been hard at work since about the spring of 2019 to bring it to life.

“I really felt like there was a need for something like this that we didn’t have,” she said. She wanted to foster a place that could bring happiness to people, “not only because the cake’s good,” she said, but because it’s a “joyful place to be.”

Like any job or business, some days at work are more stressful than others. “But most of the days are good,” she said.