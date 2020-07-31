‘It’s cake’: Texas native bakes up southern hospitality at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Davenport

Texas native Heather Sowards moved to the Quad-Cities with her family six years ago, and brought a little “Southern flare” with her.
Sowards, now of Bettendorf, opened her own Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise at 3020 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on July 10.
“I kind of wanted to bring a little bit of Southern hospitality to the Midwest,” she said. “So here we are, just trying to bring joy one bite at a time.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes offers cakes in a variety of sizes, including 10-inch rounds for $32, single-serving “Bundtlets” for $4.25, and bite-sized “Bundtinis,” which are served by the dozen. The shop also makes tiered cakes for weddings and other special occasions.
Cakes are available in nine regular flavors, including “chocolate chocolate chip,” red velvet, lemon, white chocolate raspberry, marble, confetti, carrot, pecan praline and classic vanilla; one rotating featured flavor, which currently is blueberry bliss; and a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie cake.
Sowards said all of the cakes — which are available in the bakery’s case or by order — are handcrafted daily with “real eggs and butter,” and topped with cream cheese frosting or drizzle, she said. Those who are wanting a little “something special” with perhaps some balloons need only to order a little ahead of time.
“Give us 20 minutes,” she said.
And don’t let the store’s name fool you; bundt cakes aren’t quite all the shop has to offer. The shop also carries serving ware, gifts from brands such as Mud Pie, candles, balloons and more.
“We’re just kind of a one-stop shop” for gatherings and special occasions, Sowards said.
Sowards, a mother of four, had always worked, she said, but hadn’t for about the last six years. Her husband had come to her and said “We need one of these (Nothing Bundt Cakes) here” in the Quad-Cities, she said. So she started researching the company and fell in love with its values.
“They are all about making connections with people,” she said.
She was approved to open a store, and has been hard at work since about the spring of 2019 to bring it to life.
“I really felt like there was a need for something like this that we didn’t have,” she said. She wanted to foster a place that could bring happiness to people, “not only because the cake’s good,” she said, but because it’s a “joyful place to be.”
Like any job or business, some days at work are more stressful than others. “But most of the days are good,” she said.
“It’s cake.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes is open for takeout only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com, facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesDavenpor, or call 563-396-1390.
