'It's musical candy': Sweet, fun 'Wedding Singer' to rock out Spotlight in Moline

“The sense of humor, too, in the show is also a really good fit for me,” Sodawasser said. “It’s goofy; it’s heightened. It’s not serious — there’s no message, which is nice. You’re not striving for something deeper. I tell people, it’s musical candy. It’s not demanding of the audience. It’s just fun.”

The show tells the story of wannabe rock star Robbie, a professional wedding singer who is left at the altar and finally changes his tune. He's played in this production by Chase Austin.

Robbie is dumped by his fiancee, Linda, played by Sara Wegener.

“She doesn’t want to date a wedding singer; she wants to date a rock star,” Austin said. “I look for help, and meet Julia. It’s kind of unintentional love at first sight.

Julia — played by Amelia Fischer — works as a waitress for the venue he plays at.

“We have chemistry, and you see, as our statuses change, our relationship intentions change as well,” Fischer said. “I’m with a man who’s a preppy boy, and I want to get married. Then, throughout the course of the story, I realize he’s not a good fit for me.”

