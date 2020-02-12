'It's musical candy': Sweet, fun 'Wedding Singer' to rock out Spotlight in Moline

The Spotlight Theatre’s next production — “The Wedding Singer” — seems a perfect marriage of show, director and cast.
Though neither first-time director Ian Sodwasser nor his main leads werea alive during the 1980s, when the show takes place, they love the time period and its pop/rock music.
“I grew up at a perfect age to receive those Adam Sandler movies in the ‘90s, for good or better,” Sodawasser, born in 1992, said recently of the hit 1998 Sandler film on which the 2006 stage show is based. “I was very familiar with the style, and I’ve been a fan of this musical for a very long time. I’ve always thought it was an underrated musical. It’s never been done locally, and I’ve always wondered why.”
The show features music by Matthew Sklar.
“I was in show choir in high school and one of the groups did a song from the show, ‘Saturday Night in the City,' and that was awesome, and I needed to figure out where that’s from,” Sodawasser said. “I just listened to the whole recording, and there’s not a forgettable song in there."
“The sense of humor, too, in the show is also a really good fit for me,” Sodawasser said. “It’s goofy; it’s heightened. It’s not serious — there’s no message, which is nice. You’re not striving for something deeper. I tell people, it’s musical candy. It’s not demanding of the audience. It’s just fun.”
The show tells the story of wannabe rock star Robbie, a professional wedding singer who is left at the altar and finally changes his tune. He's played in this production by Chase Austin.
Robbie is dumped by his fiancee, Linda, played by Sara Wegener.
“She doesn’t want to date a wedding singer; she wants to date a rock star,” Austin said. “I look for help, and meet Julia. It’s kind of unintentional love at first sight.
Julia — played by Amelia Fischer — works as a waitress for the venue he plays at.
“We have chemistry, and you see, as our statuses change, our relationship intentions change as well,” Fischer said. “I’m with a man who’s a preppy boy, and I want to get married. Then, throughout the course of the story, I realize he’s not a good fit for me.”
“He’s definitely a dreamer,” Austin said of Robbie. “He’s always looking for something bigger. He thinks he’s on top of the world with Linda, which falls apart.”
Austin — who’s played title roles in “Rocky Horror Show” at The Speakeasy and last year’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Music Guild — was featured in the Spotlight’s “Matilda,” “Spitfire Grill” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” He was born in 1998, and Fischer was born in ’94.
“Half of this costume is actually my clothes that I wear. It’s a fun style,” said Fischer, who’s been in the Spotlight’s “Happy Elf,” “Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” and last holiday season’s “Miracle on 34th Street.” She was also in Guild’s “West Side Story” and “Shrek” and will be Lily in this spring’s “The Secret Garden.”
“I feed off all the awkward situations in the show,” she said.
“I think Julia is not as funny on the page, and Amelia is a very gifted comedian, so she elevates that role,” Sodawasser said.
He’s making his directing debut here and directed a one-act play as a student at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri. He’s had starring roles in recent years in “Rocky Horror Show," “Big,” “Gentleman’s Guide” and “Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Spotlight, and “Baby” at Black Box Theatre.
Linda is Sodawasser’s favorite character.
“She represents metal; she’s got the most hard-rock songs in the show too,” he said. “Linda haunts the whole show. ... She’s a huge presence throughout the show.”
There are two original songs from the movie (which Sandler wrote) that are in the musical, Sodawasser said. The guy who wrote the film screenplay (Tim Herlihy) wrote the musical book, and there’s a live band on stage for the show, music directed by Megan Warren. “They’re almost like another character,” Sodawasser said.
“I haven’t played guitar since sixth grade, but I’m working my butt off, and I think it’s paying off,” Austin said. “I’m feeling more confident every time I play.”
Since Spotlight opened in fall 2018, they’ve just had live music for “Gentleman’s Guide” and “Big.”
“I can always tell when it’s a track or a live band,” Sodawasser said. “There’s something about that live-band sound. They’re going to sound like a real rock band, and it has a real energy. People in the audience are just going to be blown away.”
Performances at Spotlight, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14-15 and 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 16 and 23. Tickets are $20. They're available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or 309-912-7647.