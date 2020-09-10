It's showtime again at Circa '21 in Rock Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theater is a uniquely human connection. It brings together actor and audience for a once in a lifetime moment, one that will not be the same the next night, with a different audience. For more than 40 years, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island has delighted audiences from the Quad-Cities and beyond with these connections.

But for six months, the theater was dark, closed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fear of community spread. On Wednesday, Circa reopened, under strict guidelines to keep actors, audience and staff safe.

The show “Savannah Sipping Society," is a light-hearted comedy about four middle-aged women reclaiming their enthusiasm for life.

Actors and audience live by different rules for now. COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois require the theater to limit attendance to 50 people per performance, so groups can be seated at tables at least six feet from each other. Temperatures are taken as people enter the theater, and masks/facial coverings are worn when patrons enter and exit the theater, and by the Bootleggers — Circa '21's performing wait staff. The theater also did away with the intermission after the Bootleggers’ pre-show performance.

