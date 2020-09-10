It's showtime again at Circa '21 in Rock Island

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Kirsten Sindelar, and the other Bootleggers, Circa's performing wait staff, wear masks while they serve guests during the dinner hour. Not every table is taken, so each party is at least 6 feet away from the next.
Operations manager Kim Wadsager waits by the door at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse to take temperature of guests attending the night's performance.
Judy Carter takes the temperature of Rod Johnson, of Rock Falls, before he enters Circa for the evening's performance.
Lynn Brenders and Barbara Laugel, both of Peoria, look over the menu. Circa is serving plated meals, rather than a buffet, during the pandemic.
In the dressing rooms, actor Kim Kurtenbach gets ready for the performance.
The actors, including Sherry Konjura who plays Dot Haigler in "Savannah Sipping Society," wear masks while onstage at the beginning of the show.
Kim Kurtenbach who plays Randa Covington works her facecovering into a bit during the play.
Theater is a uniquely human connection. It brings together actor and audience for a once in a lifetime moment, one that will not be the same the next night, with a different audience. For more than 40 years, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island has delighted audiences from the Quad-Cities and beyond with these connections. But for six months, the theater was dark, closed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fear of community spread. On Wednesday, Circa reopened, under strict guidelines to keep actors, audience and staff safe. The show “Savannah Sipping Society," is a light-hearted comedy about four middle-aged women reclaiming their enthusiasm for life.
Actors and audience live by different rules for now. COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois require the theater to limit attendance to 50 people per performance, so groups can be seated at tables at least six feet from each other. Temperatures are taken as people enter the theater, and masks/facial coverings are worn when patrons enter and exit the theater, and by the Bootleggers — Circa '21's performing wait staff. The theater also did away with the intermission after the Bootleggers’ pre-show performance.
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-1.JPG
Kirsten Sindelar a bootlegger at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse takes her own temperature before the staff preview of "The Savannah Sipping Society," in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-2.JPG
In the dressing rooms, actor Kim Kurtenbach gets ready for the performance.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-3.JPG
Kirsten Sindelar a bootlegger takes the temperature of Renee Kurtenbach of Dallas Texas before the staff preview of "The Savannah Sipping Society," in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-4.JPG
Judy Cartee sits in her socially distant seat before her the performance of "Savannah Sipping Society," at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-5.JPG
Kim Kurtenbach who plays Randa Covington works her facecovering into a bit during the play.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-6.JPG
Operations manager Kim Wadsager waits by the door at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse to take temperature of guests attending the night's performance.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-7.JPG
Sherry Konjura who plays Dot Haigler in "Savannah Sipping Society," performs at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-8.JPG
Shelley Walljasper who plays Marlafaye Mosley in "Savannah Sipping Society," performs at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-9.JPG
Sherry Konjura who plays Dot Haigler in "Savannah Sipping Society," gets ready before her performance at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-10.JPG
The actors, including Sherry Konjura who plays Dot Haigler in "Savannah Sipping Society," wear masks while onstage at the beginning of the show.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-11.JPG
Kim Kurtenbach who plays Randa Covington in "Savannah Sipping Society," gets ready before her performance at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090820-qc-nws-circareopens-12.JPG
Judy Cartee sits in her socially distant seat before her the performance of "Savannah Sipping Society," at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, September 8, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-001
Judy Carter takes the temperature of Rod Johnson, of Rock Falls, before he enters Circa for the evening's performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-002
Lynn Brenders and Barbara Laugel, both of Peoria, look over the menu before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-003
Lynn Brenders and Barbara Laugel, both of Peoria, look over the menu. Circa is serving plated meals, rather than a buffet, during the pandemic.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-004
Guests wearing face masks take their seats before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-005
Judy Carter waits to take the guests' temperatures before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse on Wednesday. Temperature checks are required by state mandate.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-006
With capacity limited to 50 people, the theater is able to space out seating to keep parties more than 6 feet away from each other.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-007
Guests wearing face masks take their seats before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-008
Head Bootlegger Brad Hauskins serves guests before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-009
Steven Knorrek, of Bettendorf, takes a seat before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-010
Bar manager Leann Mesmer peeks out from behind a curtain before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-011
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse must limit the house to 50 guests because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-012
Kirsten Sindelar, and the other Bootleggers, Circa's performing wait staff, wear masks while they serve guests during the dinner hour. Not every table is taken, so each party is at least 6 feet away from the next.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-013
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson preps Rachelle “Shelley” Walljasper before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-014
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson’s station has a face mask near her script during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-015
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson works backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-016
Actresses Sarah Hayes, Rachelle “Shelley” Walljasper and Kim Kurtenbach dance backstage before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-017
Actress Sherry Konjura wears a face mask backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-018
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson works backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-019
A face mask hangs off the wrist of actress Kim Kurtenbach during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-020
The actresses in "Savannah Sipping Society," like Sherry Konjura, wear face masks at the beginning of the show.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-021
Hand sanitizer is placed on set during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-022
Actress Sarah Hayes holds a face mask backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-023
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson works backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-024
A face mask is laid out on a costume change table backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-025
Actress Kim Kurtenbach waits backstage for her cue to enter during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-026
Assistant stage manager Kendall McKasson works backstage during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-027
Guests watch a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-028
Stage manager Mary Brennan calls the cues during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-029
Hand sanitizer is placed at the railing near the guests during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
090920-qc-nws-circareopens-030
Actress Sarah Hayes performs a monologue as “Jinx” during a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!