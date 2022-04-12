 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

John Mulaney adds second show at the Adler

  • Updated
  • 0

Comedians John Mulaney has added a second show at the Adler Theatre.

Mulaney is now scheduled to perform at 7 and 10 p.m., July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets are for sale online with prices ranging from $52 to $102. 

The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release. Cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in designated areas. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Walker Scobell lands lead role in Disney+ 'Percy Jackson' series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News