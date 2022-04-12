John Mulaney adds second show at the Adler

Comedians John Mulaney has added a second show at the Adler Theatre.

Mulaney is now scheduled to perform at 7 and 10 p.m., July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets are for sale online with prices ranging from $52 to $102.

The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release. Cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in designated areas.

