John Mulaney adds second show at the Adler

Comedians John Mulaney has added a second show at the Adler Theatre.
Mulaney is now scheduled to perform at 7 and 10 p.m., July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets are for sale online with prices ranging from $52 to $102.
The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release. Cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in designated areas.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
