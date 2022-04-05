 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

John Mulaney brings "From Scratch" tour to Adler Theatre

  • 0
121420-qc-nws-davenport-020

The Adler Theatre.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

John Mulaney is set to head to the Quad-Cities this July on his latest comedy tour. 

The comedian will perform July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. April 8 online, with prices ranging from $52-$102. 

The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release, as cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in special areas. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elvis Presley thought that he had supernatural powers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News