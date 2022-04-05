John Mulaney brings "From Scratch" tour to Adler Theatre

John Mulaney is set to head to the Quad-Cities this July on his latest comedy tour.
The comedian will perform July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. April 8 online, with prices ranging from $52-$102.
The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release, as cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in special areas.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
