John Mulaney, Tom Papa bring laughs to the Quad-Cities

Comedians John Mulaney and Tom Papa are heading to the Quad-Cities this summer.
Papa will on June 4 take the Rhythm Room stage in Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave. Tickets cost $35.
Mulaney will perform July 24 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport, as part of his "From Scratch" tour. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. April 8 online, with prices ranging from $52-$102.
The show will be a "phone-free experience," according to a news release, as cellphones will be secured in bags and not permitted for use except in special areas.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
