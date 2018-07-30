Actor/musician John Stamos will make a guest appearance with the Beach Boys when they perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
The concert will also feature The Boat Drunks, billed as the Midwest's best Jimmy Buffett tribute band.
In a Monday news release, the Moline arena said the 54-year-old Stamos, famous for TV's "Full House" and "ER," is playing for just a few of the Beach Boys' upcoming tour dates.
Stamos has occasionally performed with the iconic band, often playing drums and other percussion instruments. In 1988, he appeared in the Beach Boys' video for "Kokomo," in which he played the conga and steel drums.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the American band.
Tickets for the Moline show start at $39.50 with a limited number of $69.50 tickets also available. Patrons also may purchase a pre-show dinner experience with an appearance by Mike Love for $65 per person. Space is limited and a separate concert ticket is required to enter dinner.
Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer box office, at 800-745-3000 and ticketmaster.com.