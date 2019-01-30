Duck City Bistro and the Downtown Davenport Partnership are planning a Feb. 28 fundraiser 5-9 p.m. to benefit park renovations to Kaiserslautern Square, next to the restaurant at 115 E. 3rd St.
All proceeds from $50-per-person tickets will go toward building a completely redesigned pedestrian-friendly park, including an upgraded fountain, new stage, shade trees and LED lighting.
“DDP and Duck City Bistro are proud to partner with the city to help ensure this important park in the heart of downtown reaches its full potential,” Kyle Carter, DDP executive director, said in a release this week. “The refreshed park will be a spectacular amenity for the entire community.”
The event will feature hand-crafted heavy hors d'oeuvres by Chef Jeremy of Duck City Bistro, including an eclectic mix of gourmet foods, and one complimentary cocktail or beverage. A full cash bar will be available as well.
Commonly known as “K-Square,” the Kaiserslautern Square park across from the historic Adler Theatre honors Davenport’s “sister city,” Kaiserslautern, Germany. Davenport Sister Cities is part of an international network that advances the cause of citizen diplomacy through activities that promote cultural awareness, exposure and exchange, the DDP release said.
The city formed the sister-city affiliation on June 10, 1960, under the "People to People" program, established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which promoted peace and building positive relationships between Americans and citizens of other nations.
Over the past 58 years, hundreds of people in Davenport and Kaiserslautern have participated in business, cultural, educational, and recreational exchanges.
DDP, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, is administrator of the downtown Davenport Self Supporting Municipal Improvement Districts. DDP provides leadership and advocacy for downtown economic development, workforce attraction, complete streets initiatives, master planning, events, cultural vitality, and marketing, the release said.
Tickets for the Feb. 28 fundraiser are available at https://bit.ly/2Wx8np5.