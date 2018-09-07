“Kin” is a relative mess.
The producers of the superlative “Arrival” and “Stranger Things” knew when to release this – during the lull between summer blockbusters and the “serious: films of fall and early winter.
The tone staggers from family drama to science-fiction and road movie, sometimes within an instant. And none of is worth watching unless you want to enjoy some unintended merriment at the movie’s expense.
Eli (Myles Truitt) is an African-American teen who has grown up in a rough neighborhood of Detroit with his strict but loving adoptive dad, Hal (Dennis Quaid), who still mourns the loss of his wife.
Hal’s biological son Jimmy (Jack Reynor, “Sing Street”) returns home from prison with an attitude and a sense of entitlement. Surely Hal can get him a job somewhere despite his background – right?
Eli, who thinks he can find some copper wire to sell from an abandoned building, finds something else: Bodies. He also finds a high-tech gun.
Eli doesn’t report his finds, but he keeps the gun hidden away.
Jimmy has bigger problems than finding a job. He needs money fast, because he owes a criminal (James Franco, oozing badness for all he’s worth) $60,000.
The bad guy threatens Jimmy’s family unless he produces the dough. An ugly incident with Hal ensues, and Jimmy, lying to Eli all the while, tells his younger brother that they’re going on a road trip, and that they’ll meet their dad later.
Jimmy squanders the cash he brings along. And Eli has the gun in tow, too, just in case it’s needed.
Jimmy ends up taking Eli to a strip club, where they meet stripper Milly (Zoe Kravitz,) who is being treated badly. After a scene in which Eli uses his weapon, Milly takes off with the two.
Of course, the criminals are on their trail, along with the police and some soldiers who are tracking the weapon.
The finale has a laughable “big reveal” that also reveals a big star who is an incredibly hot commodity at the moment and whose name appears as an executive producer.
Except for the first few minutes, in which we learn that Truitt is a wonderful young performer and that Quaid never turns in anything but a great performance, this is ridiculous.
The conclusion simply goes off the rails. Consider how “Gone With the Wind” would transition into an ending in which elves whisked away all the leads.
Yes, it’s that abrupt, and yes, it’s that silly.
Spend an evening with your family instead.