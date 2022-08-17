King film fest among highlights of this year's Alternating Currents

From fun shows to frightening screenings to fabulous artist displays, Alternating Currents is set to fill Davenport and Rock Island with art and culture of all kinds this weekend.

Alternating Currents will run Aug. 18-21, with events scheduled throughout the days, evenings and nights. Twenty-five venues spread out across the two downtowns will host more than 100 concerts, film screenings, art and comedy shows and more.

Hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, all the events are free and open to the public.

One of the best ways to keep track of all the artists and events is to download the Alternating Currents phone app, Downtown Davenport Partnership Events Director Jason Gilliland said. From there people can craft a schedule of what they want to see. For more information on the schedule and app, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

One of the events Gilliland is most looking forward to is the Stephen King Rules Film Festival, scheduled Aug. 19-21 at the Figge Art Museum. The festival, developed by Barker Street Cinema, will show unreleased films based on horror icon Stephen King's works. Alongside the viewings will be interviews and panel discussions with filmmakers.

"It's exciting because it's all films that are based on Stephen King's works, and this is the only place in the world that you can actually see these films this year," Gilliland said.

While some of the acts are returning, such as musical, multimedia group Squonk, Gilliland said many of the artists heading to the Quad-Cities this weekend are new to Alternating Currents. Some of the venues are new as well.

"We don't want to have the same experience every year, so we bring in some new people," Gilliland said.