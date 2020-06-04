Large cigar selection at Davenport shop and lounge

Habanos itself is divided up into three areas, Schmitt said: the cigar lounge, the hookah lounge, and a large, walk-in humidor. A 1,600-square-foot patio also is set to open July 1. Each lounge is equipped with booths, tables and chairs, and TVs.

Because of Habano's size and the amount of seating available, Schmitt said social distancing is not a problem. “We have the space,” he said.

Schmitt said Habano has about 600 different cigars in stock, the majority of which retails in the $12-$15 range. Being knowledgeable about them all is “hard, no matter how you look (at it),” he said. But “that’s what we’re here for.”

Schmitt said employees will “spend whatever time we need to (with customers), especially with a novice smoker,” he said. But you need not be intimidated. "Guys that we have that smoke four cigars a day, they still might take 10 (or) 15 minutes walking through just (to) figure out what they want to smoke.”

Staff members can offer suggestions for “what would be in their palate,” from mild to full-bodied options, he said. “We pretty much have something for just about everybody.”

In the hookah lounge, Schmitt said Habano offers a variety of tobaccos, as well as “fresh fruit heads,” where tobacco is loaded into hollowed-out fruit.