Large cigar selection at Davenport shop and lounge

Whether you’re a hookah lover, a cigar aficionado or a novice interested in learning more about either, Habano Cigar & Hookah Lounge in Davenport has you covered.
After much planning and flood-related delays, Habano opened in February at 432 E. 4th St., Suite B, Davenport. Since, it has gained a following of folks from all walks of life, ranging from people who occasionally smoke hookah or cigars to those who enjoy several cigars a day.
In addition to the cigars, of course, visiting with customers is Habano consultant Mark Schmitt’s favorite part about the lounge — “being able to sit around and talk with (customers),” he said. “Of course we’ll talk about cigars; we’ll talk about sports,” and beyond.
It’s nice to have that “back and forth with the customers,” he said — to “make light of things, especially in this time.”
Schmitt said Habanos offers hand-rolled, premium cigars ranging in price from $6 to $100, accessories such as lighters and cutters, and humidors. The hookah lounge offers everything you need to smoke in the lounge as well as at home, with setups and accessories ranging from $25 to $300 or so, as well as beverages including smoothies and Turkish coffee. Customers also may bring in their own alcoholic beverages, Schmitt said.
Habanos itself is divided up into three areas, Schmitt said: the cigar lounge, the hookah lounge, and a large, walk-in humidor. A 1,600-square-foot patio also is set to open July 1. Each lounge is equipped with booths, tables and chairs, and TVs.
Because of Habano's size and the amount of seating available, Schmitt said social distancing is not a problem. “We have the space,” he said.
Schmitt said Habano has about 600 different cigars in stock, the majority of which retails in the $12-$15 range. Being knowledgeable about them all is “hard, no matter how you look (at it),” he said. But “that’s what we’re here for.”
Schmitt said employees will “spend whatever time we need to (with customers), especially with a novice smoker,” he said. But you need not be intimidated. "Guys that we have that smoke four cigars a day, they still might take 10 (or) 15 minutes walking through just (to) figure out what they want to smoke.”
Staff members can offer suggestions for “what would be in their palate,” from mild to full-bodied options, he said. “We pretty much have something for just about everybody.”
In the hookah lounge, Schmitt said Habano offers a variety of tobaccos, as well as “fresh fruit heads,” where tobacco is loaded into hollowed-out fruit.
Habanos’ owners have four other cigar shops and lounges in the Chicago area, according to the business’ website, which also notes they have been in the cigar industry for more than two decades.
Its hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily, Schmitt said, adding that once the patio opens and COVID-19 guidelines evolve, the hours will be extended. Customers must be age 21 or older.
For more information, visit habanocigarsdavenport.com, facebook.com/habanocigarsdavenport or facebook.com/HabanoHookahLounge.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!