Lineup announced for third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

Dreaming of sunny days and outdoor concerts? Mark your calendars: The Galva Arts Council has announced the lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, which begins May 31.
The all-ages, free shows will be held at Wiley Park, near Galva City Hall, 311 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva.
This year’s dates and lineup includes:
May 31: Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies
June 7: Mississippi Heat, Heather Newman
June 14: Front Country, Rags and Riches
June 21: Barrio Manouche, De Temps Antan
June 28: Shamarr Allen, The Crane Wives
You have free articles remaining.
July 5: Wayne Hancock, Talkin’ to Johnny
July 12: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Radio Free Honduras
July 19: Craig Gerdes, The Deep Hollow
July 26: Elizabeth Moen, Althea Grace
Aug. 2: India Ramey, Trevor Sensor
Aug. 9: Mucca Pazza, Lewis Knudsen
Aug. 23: Vox Sambou, Frigg
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and invite friends and family.
The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, presented by Regional Media, is made possible by community support and sponsored by Mediacom, Done Right TV, Galesburg Community Foundation, Quad City Arts, Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery and more, according to a news release.
For more information, visit galvamusic.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!