You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lineup announced for third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series
topical

Lineup announced for third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

{{featured_button_text}}

Dreaming of sunny days and outdoor concerts? Mark your calendars: The Galva Arts Council has announced the lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, which begins May 31.

The all-ages, free shows will be held at Wiley Park, near Galva City Hall, 311 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva.

This year’s dates and lineup includes:

May 31: Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies

June 7: Mississippi Heat, Heather Newman

June 14: Front Country, Rags and Riches

June 21: Barrio Manouche, De Temps Antan

June 28: Shamarr Allen, The Crane Wives

July 5: Wayne Hancock, Talkin’ to Johnny

July 12: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Radio Free Honduras

July 19: Craig Gerdes, The Deep Hollow

July 26: Elizabeth Moen, Althea Grace

Aug. 2: India Ramey, Trevor Sensor

Aug. 9: Mucca Pazza, Lewis Knudsen

Aug. 23: Vox Sambou, Frigg

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and invite friends and family.

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, presented by Regional Media, is made possible by community support and sponsored by Mediacom, Done Right TV, Galesburg Community Foundation, Quad City Arts, Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery and more, according to a news release.

For more information, visit galvamusic.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News