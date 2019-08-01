{{featured_button_text}}
Robin

Comedian and writer Robin Thede, who is from Davenport, has created an new HBO comedic series "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

 CONTRIBUTED

Davenport North graduate Robin Thede has created an new HBO comedic series "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The show features five black women as its core cast, with a writers' room comprised entirely of black women.

Listen to an NPR review of Davenport's Robin Thede's new HBO show

