Davenport North graduate Robin Thede has created an new HBO comedic series "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The show features five black women as its core cast, with a writers' room comprised entirely of black women.
Listen to a NPR review of Davenport's Robin Thede's new HBO show 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
