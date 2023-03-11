Quad-Cities native Isaiah "Zay" Davis has always had an intimate relationship with music.

Around this time last year, Zay released his single, "What Lovers Do," to tease the launch of his upcoming album of the same title.

Since then, his track, "Selfish" earned Grammy consideration for "Best Rap Performance" for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and he recently signed a deal with Big Noise. The LA-based management company represents clients ranging from Christina Aguilera to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“It’s something you can’t really expect but always hope for,” Zay said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position in the Quad-Cities and have people beginning to gravitate towards my music, because it’s different.”

To earn an official Grammy consideration, an artist's work must have been submitted to the Recording Academy by a registered media/record company or an Academy member.

Though his music falls into the pop category, he's no stranger to the incorporation of other styles in his work. His songs often have a rap, hip-hop or even electronic dance music (EDM) twist.

Chicago rapper Twista inspired Zay to explore rap, though he struggled to find his own style when he realized he couldn't relate to "mainstream" rap music.

"I started making beats, and they didn't sound like anything you'd hear on a 'traditional' rap or hip-hop song," he said. "It was kind of an existential thing … I really told myself I wanted to make rap and hip-hop beats, but it's fine it didn't work out that way. So I started rapping over my own stuff and noticed that it was just different."

Deciphering the marriage of rap and pop is what is in his music today, Zay said, including observational, narrative lyrics.

He predicts rap will become more integrated into mainstream pop, listing artists like Nicki Minaj and the Migos as examples.

"The pop world and hip hop are starting to meld together," Zay said."I love that, because it just makes it more appealing for everybody. I kind of see everything becoming a melting pot and a lot of producers and artists just being able to experience and be creative with different sounds."

He views the Midwest as a melting pot of musical genres too, which is something he "loves" about the Quad-Cities.

Born in L.A. and later returning for college, Zay grew up in Davenport, where his family moved when he was a child.

“We might not get the 'precious stuff' first, as opposed to the east or west coasts," he said. "But I think we are really in tune with what's happening when it comes to music."

As previously reported, Zay's is a lineage of music-minded creatives. His father, Byron "BK" Davis, is a renowned jazz pianist and his mother, Valerie Davis, is the Smooth Jazz Coordinator for the River Music Experience.

Though his professional career began as a hip-hop dancer — touring with artists T-Pain and Soulja Boy — Zay made his return to music as a 20-years-old and hasn’t stopped since.

"The Quad-Cities has been supporting me for a long time,” he said. "I've been doing this for, I want to say, 16 years now. Some people can do it for a year and then all of the sudden their songs will blow up. I think what's important about the amount of time I've put into this is: I've really been able to fine tune my craft, become really grounded and know exactly what I want to do when it comes to making a song."

To local artists aiming to reach the national stage like he did, Zay advises consistency.

"If you can do that, and you can build up that momentum and continue, then, honestly, there's nothing that's going to stop you," he said.

You can find Zay's singles on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other streaming platforms. He plans to officially release the "What Lovers Do" album this summer.

