Loewy: Five fun films for St. Patrick's Day

Ireland is the land of stories and storytellers.

So it's really no surprise the Emerald Isle has a rich cinematic tradition. Starting in the late 1980s, native filmmakers shot great movies like "My Left Foot" (1989), "The Commitments" (1991), "The Crying Game" (1992), "In the Name Of the Father" (1993), and "Michael Collins" (1996).

For St. Patrick's Day we compiled a list of films about Ireland just outside the canon. The following movies show us Ireland's people, its rural and urban environments at different points in history, and a storytelling steeped in legend, magic, humor, and political strife.

1. The Secret of Roan Inish (1994)

John Sayles is one of America's most-underrated writers and filmmakers. Here he takes an Irish novel and captures the magic of storytelling. Shot on Donegal Island, this film is for anyone interested in the beauty of words and images.

2. Odd Man Out (1947)

Before Carol Reed made "The Third Man" with Orson Welles on the run in war-torn Vienna, he shot the exteriors of this almost-forgotten gem in the streets of post-war Belfast. It is one of the very first films to feature a story involving the Irish Republican Army.

3. The Quiet Man (1952)