Terry Schmidt loves playing The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., more than any other live-music venue in the area, and he's thrilled to be back this weekend on tenor sax with his longtime piano pal, Wendell Werner.
They will play a mix of pop, rock, jazz, R&B and originals from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8-11 p.m. Saturday. There is a $10 minimum purchase required per person.
“We are so looking forward to it,” said Schmidt, of Bettendorf, who first met Werner when they were music majors at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the 1980s. They played in jazz bands together in school, and mixed in their love of pop and rock as a duo in Knoxville for 30 years until Schmidt moved four years ago to the Q-C when his wife Gerri got a job at Arconic in IT.
He also works in IT support and is employed by Platinum Information Systems, based in Hampton. He's played sax all over the area, but likes Grape Life best, where he and Werner performed last October.
“Every time I go in there, it's with a different group. They ask me to play, sit in,” Schmidt said, noting he doesn't rehearse with them beforehand. “I fool a lot of people.”
“It's very intimate,” he said of the wine bar next to Panera. “It's intimate, but it's big enough, where you can unleash huge amounts of sound. ... Our favorite compliment has been someone saying, 'You guys play like you are married.'”