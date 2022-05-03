 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynyrd Skynyrd to play TaxSlayer Center in Moline

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd brings the Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Saturday, July 16.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees formed in 1964 and popularized the Southern Rock genre in the 1970s with hits like "Free Bird" and "Sweet Home Alabama." 

The band suffered a tragedy in 1977, when their chartered airplane crashed, killing lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines. 

The surviving members took a 10-year hiatus and began to tour again in 1987 with Van Zant's brother, Johnny Van Zant on lead vocals.

The band has sold more than 28 million records in the United States.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the TaxSlayer Center box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Mississippi Valey Fair

Southern rock legend Lynyrd Skynyrd entertains their fans, Friday, August 2, 2013, on stage at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

1 of 18
