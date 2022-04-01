Made QC: A Handmade + Vintage Market to help Quad-Cities spring into the season

It's spring, and across the Quad-Cities people are cleaning out closets and houses, throwing out unwanted items and looking to start fresh. For those wanting to revamp their style, celebrate springing into warm weather or support local business, a local crafting market will everything they could need into one space.

Made QC: A Handmade + Vintage Market will welcome crafters and those looking for unique gifts next weekend to The Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway. The market will be open 5-8 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9, and entry costs $2.

Proceeds from the entry fee will go toward Rescued, a nonprofit resale shop that raises money for local pets in need. Market organizer and Crafted Quad Cities owner Rachelle Buckwalter said 115 vendors have registered, and she's expecting around 4,000 attendees.

This will be the first Made QC spring market, Buckwalter said, the date added this year in addition to markets in August and December. The market was started in 2017 by then-Crafted Quad Cities owner Mary Talbert.

"She wanted to have a bigger space for makers to present their work beyond the shop, and there wasn't really a market like this in the Quad-City area at that time," Buckwalter said. "And there still isn't, this is the only one of this caliber."

Talbert closed Crafted Quad Cities in August 2021, citing health reasons. Buckwalter plans to open the space again this summer.

Along with the vendor fair, the market will also hold a floral arrangement class hosted by florist Three Girls Vintage. Tickets to the workshop cost $45, and participants will be able to take their arrangements with them when they're done.

It's not just seasoned crafters who get to participate in this spring market, Buckwalter said. Around 10 kid vendors have paid a $20 fee to run their own booths, selling products of their own to visitors.

Buckwalter's 5-year-old twin sons, Everett and Lincoln, will each man their own booth, she said. Everett — the more crafty one — is planning to sell macrame key chains he learned to make with his grandma, and Lincoln will sell goodie bags filled with candy and treats.

"It'll give them the opportunity to see what entrepreneurship is all about," she said.

It feels great to pass on her passion for crafting to her children, Buckwalter said. As a mom to three kids and with her work on the market and Crafted QC, she hasn't had much time to work on her own projects. She started out making wooden signs, selling them in Crafted Quad Cities, then branched out into apparel and hats for mothers and children.

The crafter hopes to sell her own creations at Crafted Quad Cities once she's opened its doors again.

Buckwalter has organized Made QC: A Handmade + Vintage Market by herself, with her husband lending a hand where he can. She said she was mentored well in taking over the market, and is excited to see everyone come together under their shared passion.

"We want the vendors to be happy and we want the community to be happy, and find new places to shop. We as in me, I guess," Buckwalter said with a laugh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.