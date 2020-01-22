Making beautiful music together: Married couple make Quad City Symphony debut in 'Love' concert

While Kim is Smith’s boss at the university, “When he’s on stage, he’s the boss,” Michael said. “We’re very fortunate to have Mark. He’s a superlative musician, built the program incredibly."

Kim and his wife performed the spotlight QCSO Masterworks piece (under the theme “Love”) — Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos — under Smith’s baton at the UM about three years ago.

“There aren’t too many concertos for two pianos — including Mozart, Bartok. We’ve done the Mozart,” Michael said. “The Poulenc, if you think about the French aesthetic, to entertain, to please and delight, that’s what it’s all about, This concerto hits the mark on all those qualities.”

Overall, it reflects a series of vignettes on French life, he said. “You hear a little bit of everything, episodes of French life — it’s sardonic, humorous, it’s lyrical, it’s gloomy. The orchestra is fantastic; it’s got great melodies.”

Playing together and in opposition of personalities, the double concerto is like a marriage, he said.

