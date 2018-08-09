Mike Compton, an acclaimed master mandolin player, will perform twice in the Quad-City area this month.
The Grammy winner will perform at a Bucktown Revue music show at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Reserved seating is $14 or $10 for current season-ticket holders. For tickets, visit bucktown.rustmachine.com/reserve-bucktown-revue-tickets.
Compton also will perform Aug. 18 at a private residence in Cambridge, Illinois, as part of the Ca d'Zan House Concert Series. The show begins with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and music at 7 p.m., opening with the local act Milltown. A $10 to $20 donation is suggested.
For directions and more info about the Cambridge home concert, contact john.r.taylor@gmail.com.
The 62-year-old native of Meridian, Mississippi performed as a Soggy Bottom Boy on 2001's Grammy Album Of the Year, "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and the Grammy-winning "Down From The Mountain" soundtracks.
Mandolin magazine has called him "one of the modern masters of bluegrass mandolin." The New York Times calls him "a new bluegrass instrumental hero."
Based in Nashville since 1977, Compton in the mid-'80s was recruited by Pat Enright and Alan O'Bryant to help found the Nashville Bluegrass Band. The group became one of the most prominent and admired in bluegrass, according to mikecompton.net. In four years of tours around the world, the quintet recorded an equal number of acclaimed albums.
Compton joined the legendary John Hartford, recording a half-dozen albums with the Hartford String Band and touring extensively until Hartford's death in 2001.