DAVENPORT — A Quad-City favorite returns to the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., this fall. Artist Rose Frantzen’s nationally celebrated "Portrait of Maquoketa" will be on view in the Figge’s third-floor gallery beginning Saturday, through Feb. 2, 2020.
Acquired for the Figge’s permanent collection in 2015, "Portrait of Maquoketa" is a large-scale painting installation that creates a 315-square-foot landscape of the town on 34 individually suspended panels. The panels are hung in such a way that when viewed from one location, they combine to create the panoramic view of Maquoketa as seen from a hilltop outside of the town.
On the other side of the landscape hangs 180 12-inch-by-12-inch oil portraits of Maquoketa residents who posed for Frantzen between July 2005 and July 2006. The portrait sittings were free and open to any resident willing to have their portrait painted. The sitters range in age from 4 weeks to 99 years old.
Frantzen’s installation will be joined by a suite of illustrations for a new children’s book – "The Storytelling Tree" – by artist and Rose’s partner Chuck Morris. Just as "Portrait of Maquoketa" reminds us of the importance of family and community, "The Storytelling Tree" tells the story of a young girl’s special bond with her father — the owner of a small bookstore and writer of magical stories, according to a museum release.
"Through his enchanting story and playfully surreal imagery, Morris reminds us of the boundless worlds we can experience through reading," the release said.
A special limited first edition of "The Storytelling Tree" will be available for purchase in the Figge’s Museum Store.
Frantzen’s work has shown at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the Butler Institute of American Art, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, the Denver Historical Museum, and as an award-winner in the Portrait Society of America’s International Portrait Competition.
Morris's portraits are in the collections of U.S. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Ford CEO Alex Trotman, Analytics CEO Mitchell Burman, and the University of Iowa College of Law.
The pair will give a free artist talk at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, preceded by a 4 p.m. happy hour menu and a cash bar. They will discuss Morris's process and development of "The Storytelling Tree," on display alongside Frantzen's "Portrait of Maquoketa."
The Figge will have a free Family Day, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, when Radar, the mascot from the Quad City Storm, will be making an appearance.
For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.